ANGOLA — Purdue Extension Steuben County in cooperation with Angola Parks and Recreation will host a beekeeping workshop again this year.
It will be the fifth year for the course, which has nurtured many beekeepers and hives in the tri-state area.
The beginners level course will be taught by Chet Gilbert, who operates Apis Enterprises, a large beekeeping business based in Steuben County.
Classes will last three hours and start at 9 a.m. on Saturdays beginning Feb. 12. They will be held at Commons Hall, 501 S. John St., in Commons Park. Two more sessions will be held on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26. The cost is $10 per person and free for youth 18 and younger.
To register online, visit https://bit.ly/BeginnerBees2022.
“It’s designed for an intro beekeeper, everything they’re going to need to know,” said Gilbert, prior to a previous session.
The class is designed to answer common questions during the first couple of years of starting hives, such as the equipment needed, how to set them up and how to select bees.
The course has had significant impact in helping people establish hives in northeast Indiana and southern Michigan.
After last year’s course, there were 24 individuals managing hives spread across at least six counties in northeast Indiana and southern Michigan who attended the 10.5 hour series, said Tami Mosier, Extension educator.
At the onset of the course, 66% of the attendees reported having limited or no beekeeping experience or knowledge while 25% identified themselves as tinkerers who have bees but do not know what they are doing. When asked what they learned, as one put it, “Too much to put on paper!”
There were 94% who felt confident in their ability to begin managing beehives for honey production, pollination or as a hobby. Only 33% of those who responded to the evaluation are currently managing hives with a total of 16 hives among them, producing honey for nearly 300 consumers. However, 100% have plans to manage them in the next year or two.
In fact, the sum total of their plans is management of 42-58 hives. The current hives and future hives are/will be located across at least 14 sites in five counties in two states.
Here are the course dates and topics:
• Feb. 12 — History of Beekeeping; Why Keep Bees; Bee Vocabulary; Beekeeping Equipment; Hive Inhabitants
• Feb. 19 — Setting Up Your Hives/Installation; Spring Management; Hive Checks and What is Normal; Pests and Diseases; Summer Management; Swarms; Supers
• Feb. 26 — Late Summer, Fall, and Winter Management; Honey Harvesting; Honey and Other Bee Products; Marketing
In addition to the enjoyment of managing a hive and the honey it will produce, honey bees are an important part of the pollination a variety of crops and plants.
