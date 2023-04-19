CROOKED LAKE — The Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake will soon be opening a nearly 3-mile trail system that will include exercise stations.
The trails, which includes some walking along the paved roads, will be 2.7 miles in length. Much of the trail will traverse through the heavily wooded part of the park.
The Steuben County Park Committee and the Steuben County Board of Commissioners have encouraged the development of the trail as part of a woodland management program that parks Superintendent Scott Schwartz said was long overdue.
Public enjoyment is goal of trail system
But more than anything, Schwartz said the goal was to enable more of the park to be used by the public.
“It’s a park. People need to come out and enjoy it,” Schwartz said.
The trail was designed by Schwartz. He put out for informal bid tree removal and received an offer from G&D Wood Products, Camden, Michigan, to remove trees at not cost in return for the timber that would be milled into lumber for the wood products they create.
G&D also pledged the donation of the exercise equipment.
“The eight different stations will be placed along the new trail, once completed with mulch, at Steuben County Park. The equipment is projected to arrive around August of this year,” Schwartz said.
In addition, there will be information provided so people can properly use the equipment.
“Each station will have instructions on how to properly use,” Schwartz said.
“G&D from Camden previously cleaned up storm damage in the camp ground a few years ago and found out that I wanted to put a trail system in and wanted to help along with donating the exercise equipment. I wanted to put a trail at the park to invite people outside and stay active while enjoying the outdoor scenery. My goal is to build the park up and make it enjoyable for all to use,” Schwartz said.
Benches needed along the trails
Schwartz is seeking donations of park benches to put out along the trails so people will have a place to catch their breath or to relax and enjoy the scenery. People who are interested in donation should call Schwartz at 668-1000, ext. 2110.
The exercise equipment is an added bonus to what started out as trail development and timber management.
When tree experts got out in the forest at the park, because of a lack of management over many years, many trees were in pretty bad shape. Some were completely hollow in their centers.
If the trees were left to stand among the trails, they would have been a danger to the public, Schwartz said.
“We had three insurance claims last year just on trees,” Schwartz said.
Some trees were taken down during the storms that ripped through the community, particularly the June 16, 2022, storm that created much damage in the Crooked Lake-Pine Canyon Lake corridor. Straight-line winds took out literally hundreds of trees in the heavily wooded area.
Storm damage brings down many trees
The Parks Department had to remove many trees that came down in that storm, as well as the storms that hit last month that were accompanied by strong wind.
There were a few healthy trees that had to be removed only because they were in the path of the trails.
Mulch created from the tree removal that could not be used for lumber was created by G&D. Students from Trine University and people on community service work details spread the mulch on the trails.
About 1.8 mile of the trail is mulched and the remaining nine-tenths is paved.
Neighbors dump debris in county park
In addition to the trees, years of junk that had been thrown on park property by neighbors has been removed. Schwartz said this included such things as tractor tires, steel and general rubbish.
Fencing that had been cut so people could access park ground in order to dump will be repaired. There’s talk of putting in a security system in order to prevent any future dumping and to record those who do.
The opening of the trails will be gradual. The trailhead is east of the Steuben County Event Center, near the fence that borders the park with the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Convenience Center near the park’s entrance.
The trail ends at the lighthouse that’s carved out of a felled tree near the east end of the public beach.
