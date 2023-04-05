Weather is likely the most popular conversation topic. It begins most conversations or quickly comes up, especially if the talk is happening outside.
This year spring seems to be taking its sweet time arriving. It was not even on my mind last Friday night when I was driving home and got caught in a quickly arriving and intense hail storm. I was never so relieved to pull into the safety of my garage.
I was soon humbled as I learned of storms occurring throughout the Midwest that night and into Saturday. Tornadoes — 95 reported, 66 confirmed as of this writing. Thirty-two people died as a result. Seventeen tornadoes in Indiana took the lives of five.
On Sunday I learned of the massive devastation at our beloved McCormick’s Creek State Park in Owen County, and that two visitors, campers, lost their lives. The park is currently closed. Assessment is ongoing and much is to be learned, but very preliminary reports show it could be weeks to months for clean up and repairs. Of course, the emotional damage from the loss of two lives will linger much longer. I’m personally saddened. That park is a gem in our state, possibly my favorite.
Palm Sunday. I remember growing up, reading books on weather and discussions on tornadoes always referenced the Palm Sunday tornadoes of 1965. The stormy weekend also started on a Friday, April 10, and ravaged through Sunday, April 12. There were 55 confirmed tornadoes over that stretch.
On that April 11, there were 10 tornadoes in Indiana taking a staggering 137 lives, injuring 1,200. The areas hit were more populated and many were in very vulnerable housing.
While the number of fatalities this past weekend was much lower, the number of tornadoes was greater. Part of the increase in reported tornado numbers is due to increased abilities to detect such and the presence of more storm/tornado spotters. The frequency of other storms, however, especially those of great intensity and with much rainfall, is increasing. We are seeing weather events in parts of the country we have never witnessed.
Climate scientists in recent decades have and continue to produce data showing changes occurring in our world’s oceans that are now driving certain weather patterns. That’s science. Evidence we frequently watch on the daily news and our own anecdotal observations we see out our windows and discuss with family and friends, is also reason to take note.
As I type, the view over the fen this early morning is clear and peaceful. The forecast was to be such for all day, but as I am working, it has changed to include rain beginning now and for the next two hours. It can change that fast with these spring weather movements.
The forecast I am now seeing for the next two days shows possible severe weather returning. By the time you read this today, we will know.
Right now, I’m looking out onto a peaceful spring morning. I note halfway down the hill and halfway up an understory tree there is a small bird. It is too far to see details, but I note its bobbing tail. A phoebe! It was one of my Jackie’s favorite birds. It returns every late March or early April. This year it returned and commenced calling with great enthusiasm on the back deck railing on Friday. I smiled. “Our sweet friend has returned, Jackie.”
So now it is tail bobbing and laser focused on any early spring insects. I also encountered my first mosquito when out this morning. Help yourself phoebe!
Something else catches my eye further down and out in the fen wetland. Sandhill crane. It’s walking slowly, steadily, right to left. After about 10 steps, it stops, tilts its head, and calls that beautiful, resonant bugle. It is calling out to its mate no doubt. No answer, it continues on with that slow walk, long legs bending, feet stepping through the muck and debris from last year’s growth that was not consumed in last week’s prescribed fire.
I watch until it moves from sight. While I see no wildlife now, in this early April sun, I know spring is also slowly, steadily approaching. Water gurgles through the earth of the wooded hillside flowing slowly to the lower fen.
I noted yesterday “my” dove has returned to the platform under the eave by the front porch and apparently did so days ago, as its nest is well established.
The dogwood tree buds just off the back deck are swollen and continue to accept food and energy from roots beneath the soil. I look forward to those big white floral bracts in about five weeks.
So much about our spring world is predictable and brings great comfort. Severe spring storms are only partly predictable. We listen to what forecasts and science tell us. We know what can happen and we plan the best we can. We hope for gentle rains, allowing for occasional, moderate thunderstorms, knowing the predictable spring will follow. We keep spring hopes alive.
