Our September Natural Touch column last week featured late summer rains and the wonders they bring. Days after completing it, we experienced another late afternoon pop-up rainstorm.
On this hot, muggy, hazy, Sunday, I was out working in the fence row by the front prairie. Neighbor Jim Eicher and his young son, Jamison, walked up the lane to deliver a piece of mail.
I invited them back to the house for iced tea in the shade of the back deck. Conversations usually begin with talk of weather. Jim, a farmer, always mindful of the prospect of rain.
“We getting rain today, Fred?”
“I don’t know Jim, the latest forecast I saw was maybe tonight after midnight.”
Jim lives close to the land and has clearly watched and reacted to many rainstorms.
We enjoyed peach tea and looking out over nearby landscapes and more distant woods and wetlands. We covered the normal topics of weather, trees, tree fruit, garden successes, the shortening days and coming of fall.
When tea was finished and topics covered, we stood, and I walked with them back up the lane. The haze to the south was now a veil of gray.
“Fred, that looks like rain heading our way.”
“It does Jim, maybe it is coming sooner than expected.”
They probably no sooner made it back to their barnyard when a mist started to cover the deck. I moved inside and the mist quickly turned to light sprinkles. The breeze picked up and I waited as long as I could to close all windows over screens. The porch became quieter as rainfall and winds outside got louder. In just seconds the storm intensified, sending limbs whipping and rain in waving sheets.
As many summer pop-up storms, this one was short lived. I no sooner settled into a project and the rains lightened to a sprinkle and the sky became brighter. The sun now lower to the west emerged to sparkle this wet world around me. I knew with the low sun behind me to the south and the storm still sprinkling and moving northward, conditions would be right for a rainbow.
As I pushed back my chair and assessed my need for outside clothing, I looked up and there was my rainbow! “My rainbow” because it was only in my backyard!
Rainbows always fascinate. They always demand comment among people, “Hey, a rainbow!” They are always far off, high in the air, big and beautiful, arching horizon to horizon. Sometimes a double rainbow elicits a “Look! Double rainbow!”
This Sunday rainbow though, was amazingly all mine! It was right at the edge of my yard in front of the woods. Not high, maybe 15 feet. Not horizon to horizon, but from one side of the yard to the other. I have never seen anything like it.
I had the wherewithal to pick up my camera and capture the sight. It lasted maybe two minutes. Did I look for pots of gold at both ends where it did touch the ground? I did. Did I find any? I did not. But I had all the gold and multicolor magic I needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.