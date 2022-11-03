Even in early November there is still much color as fall continues to paint its magic across fields and forests. Lawns and gardens hang on with late bloomers. I have late petunias in a protected corner of the garden still in bloom, and under the deck steps, a late surprise; a volunteer petunia seed managed to find its way and take root among the rocks. Now in late fall, a plant poking through the steps is providing the best and most robust petunia flowers of the year!
Out in the yard this month, an occasional dandelion still draws nutrients up that stubborn taproot and soaks up sun on these autumn, sun-shortened days to produce a weak blossom. I let dandelions live in our yard, and smile at a tough late bloomer, remembering warm spring days when it had many neighbors.
There is another yellow flower out along the woodland edges and in moist forest understories. It is not on the ground but in leaf axils of branchlets of a small tree, the witch hazel. Some may argue it’s a shrub, as it is often multi-stemmed and not tall.
It is one of my favorites, found usually in rich soils and somewhat shaded conditions. The leaves are roundish with scalloped edges and turn a wonderful, muted, mustard yellow in fall. Closer inspection this time of year reveals another yellow among the leaves, a brighter yellow, that of the tree’s flowers.
Once noticed they stand out, growing in clusters of three. They are small, each flower with four, tiny, ribbon-like, bright yellow petals. It is the final tree of the year to bloom, beginning in October, through November, toughing it out through December.
Fewer fall flowers mean less competition for pollinating insects, but there are fewer of those this time of year as well. The bright yellow color helps attract pollinators. The tiny flowers also produce a subtle scent that surrounds the shrubs and lures in would be pollinators. Late-season moths and flies fill that niche. The tough spider-like petals close on cold nights and may hang on well into winter.
I have fond memories of leading Winter Solstice hikes at Pokagon State Park from the Potawatomi Inn to the Nature Center. Trail One along the Lake James shore features clusters of witch hazel. We always enjoyed encountering the final flower of fall that first day of winter, and what a lovely contrast if highlighted with a dusting of fresh snow.
Among witch hazel flowers in the same leaf axils and less obvious but no less interesting, are the tree’s fruits. Tiny nutlets are brown, woody, two-beaked, and take one year to mature. At that point, pressure builds within, and they pop, ejecting small, smooth, shiny, black seeds some distance with considerable force. The empty shells may persist on the branchlets several years.
Witch hazel wood is dark and heavy, but the shrub-like trees are too small for lumber to have value. There is magic in the branches though! Since they grow in damp woods and lake and stream corridors, early settlers believed the plant could lead them to underground springs.
“Water witching” diviners select uniformly branched twigs and while holding a forked stick by the tines, slowly sweep it over the landscape waiting for a tug or downward bend indicating an underground water source.
Witch hazel is better known as a bottled astringent treating soft tissue injuries, bruises, and cuts. Its medicinal uses date to Native Americans using the leaves and stems to produce a now familiar tonic. Knowledge of its value was passed down and witch hazel infused liniments and skin care products are still found on pharmacy shelves.
Folklore, facts, and a fun discovery along the trail, this small native tree has it all. On dark November days when leaves drop with every breeze, this tree with its tiny yellow flowers, is a subtle gem of our late fall woodlands.
