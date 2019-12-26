I have been to Mount Rushmore twice.
I have been to Stonehenge twice.
It was time to explore some different rocks.
It was time to make the pilgrimage to The Temple of Tolerance.
Mount Rushmore is 1,107 miles away and it costs $10 for parking.
Stonehenge is 3,799 miles away and it costs from 19 to 21 pounds for admission.
The Temple of Tolerance is 111 miles to the east. There is no admission; free parking is at the door; and it is open every single day of the year; 24 hours a day. That is tolerant. Unlike the other two iconic rock complexes, The Temple of Tolerance was created by just one soul.
Jim Bowsher started collecting rocks. He collected lots of rocks. The farmers of Auglaize County let him haul the remnants of the last Ice Age which they had been burying in their fields before Jim drove around in his World War II vintage truck.
He arranged hundreds of tons of glacial erratic boulders over his two-acre back yard. Every one of the 200,000 rocks were photographed and recorded. Jim started his sanctuary on Sept. 19, 1994 and he positioned the last stone on Sept. 9, 1999 (9-9-99).
It is not just rocks at the Temple of Tolerance. There were urns, lintels, millstones and wrought iron fences that guide visitors along narrow sinuous paths over a carpet of golden gingko leaves.
It was as if geology class crossed with a class in ancient history as I strolled past the cairns and shrines. The sylvan haven resembled ancient ruins.
There is a war memorial. It is has an 18-inch diameter and a 8-foot-tall clear cylinder. Inside this clear tube are shell casings that were donated to Jim Bowsher by police shooting ranges and gun clubs. Each casing represents a casualty from the Buckeye State from the War of 1812 to the present.
The tube contains 71,388 shell casings.
Bowsher’s quote about his refuge is that The Temple of Tolerance is “a physical manifestation of philosophical concept — more a state of mind than a place.”
That quote is carved in, what else, a stone.
IF YOU GO:
The Temple of Tolerance
203 S. Wood St.
Wapakoneta, Ohio
You can’t miss the house. Look for the bungalow with the second-floor front dormer. There is a bomb hanging there with the word “peace” on it. Walk up the drive to the right. You will feel like you are trespassing, but we saw a family with a professional photographer, a couple ambling by the rock mounds, and a girl perched in a tree. There are nooks that are perfect for reading a book or writing in a journal; musicians play at informal jam sessions; and there are fire rings.
When you open the gate and enter this zone, please remember this — be tolerant.
