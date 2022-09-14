There is a saying people use to describe silence, sometimes waiting for someone to speak, or for something to happen, “All I hear are crickets.”
It is now mid-morning. That’s about all I hear from the back porch, crickets. Not a breath of breeze. My phone weather app does not show fog, but the weather station is not down in my fen where fog hangs thick among the yellow and purple of goldenrods and Joe-pye weed.
An occasional bird does break the silence and one has been constant, a lone mourning dove. Its cooing is consistent, four coos, the first rising in pitch, the next three trailing off. It does that every eight to 20 seconds for about a minute, falls silent for several minutes and then repeats the pattern.
If it is one that nested under the eave every year for the past three years, its last young of its third brood this year fledged well over a month ago. I think they just like to coo on these quiet mornings.
Mostly there is just silence around me, broken by the occasional chortle of a robin, a nasal “yank” of a nuthatch, the buzz of a hummingbird and just once the squawk down below of a ring-necked pheasant. Another country is heard from.
Still owning this fen valley though, is a pair of sandhill cranes. Several times this morning they have sounded the trumpets, lasting 20-30 seconds. They also have long-finished nesting. They may still be pair bonding, but maybe they, too, just like hearing themselves, their deep resonant calls echoing up and down the fen valley.
But crickets are the constant background sound. I notice them more now it seems, morning and evening. They fill all empty space around me. It is both the din of all cricket sound, plus the one or two nearby that individually stand out.
Likely, too, the awareness comes within silence. There is no human conversation in this quiet back porch. The crickets come forward, surround and fill me.
