LAKE JAMES — Mother Nature tipped her sprinkling can around 2:45 p.m. and watered in delicate prairie plugs before brutal winds and driving sheets of rain swept across Pokagon State Park.
The final step of a year-long project that saw the creation of a native prairie near the Nature Center ended Wednesday, just before the storm arrived. The prairie plugs were planted over the winter by the participants in the project — volunteers who learned step-by-step from Nate Simons of Blue Heron Ministries how to sow the seeds of a fresh beginning in northeastern Indiana.
More than 700 sprouts in carefully labeled flats were planted one by one in beds near a sidewalk, mulched Wednesday morning by Simons in preparation. Simons drilled holes in the dirt and the volunteers placed in the starts, attempting to space out species in a variegated display. The beds run the length of a half-acre plot scattered with seeds in December.
Before they got their hands dirty, the volunteers were introduced to some of the plants growing in the prairie by Simons, who will mow the field at a high setting sometime in the next week. The mowing will tame some of the nonnative grasses and plants that have become entrenched in the plot that used to be part of a buffalo pasture decades ago. That will make it easier for the smaller native starts to gather sunlight and moisture to begin the process of restoring the fauna to what it was like before settlers changed the face of a land long inhabited by Native Americans.
The beds that were planted on Wednesday include festive native grasses, showy wildflowers and pollinator-attracting plants like milkweed. They will put a bright face on the prairie project, which will require a couple of years and controlled burns to take firm root.
After they are established, the plugs that were planted Wednesday will produce seeds themselves that will be spread by the wind and continue to beautify the area. They include species like blazing star, little blue stem, aster and white wild indigo.
Volunteers will continue to assist in weeding and tending the prairie, supporting the efforts of Blue Heron Ministries at the demonstration plot.
After a year learning together, they spent a final day with their hands in the dirt, feeling the power of nature as it changed from a sunny, humid early afternoon to cool winds heralding the storm that punctuated the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.