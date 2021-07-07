INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers can help the Indiana Department of Natural Resources learn more about Indiana’s wild turkey populations by reporting turkey broods through Aug. 31.
The report form has been improved and updated to be more convenient for volunteers.
Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers from across Indiana conduct brood surveys, counting the number of turkey hens with or without broods to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer.
Summer brood survival is one of the primary factors influencing wild turkey population trends in various regions of the state and informs wild turkey management.
This year DNR aims to collect 3,000 reports across the state with a goal of at least 25 reports per county.
Individuals will have an easier time submitting sightings using the new form, which requires no password and can be found at https://bit.ly/3z2Vx5h. That link also includes instructions for the survey and an illustrative guide on how to report wild turkey broods and hens, as well as the results of the previous summers’ brood surveys.
For more information about wild turkey biology and management, see on.IN.gov/turkey.
