INDIANAPOLIS — Kendallville will be one of the communities that will be part of a film tour featuring short documentaries about Indiana’s waterways.
Indiana Humanities is hosting a nine-city film tour featuring six short documentary films about Indiana’s waterways. The first stop will be New Harmony on March 31 and the last screening will take place in Richmond on June 22.
The films are part of the Unearthed initiative, Indiana Humanities’ multiyear environmental theme, and feature stories from across the state told by Hoosiers highlighting their diverse relationships with water. From improving the health of the Blue River to supporting the hellbender salamander habitat to the fading art of net making, the films explore issues of access and conservation, as well as the unique cultures that spring up around Indiana’s waterways.
“We’re excited to support these films that explore our relationships with Indiana’s waterways, as individuals and as communities,” says Megan Telligman, Indiana Humanities director of programs. “We hope this work sparks conversation about our understanding of the natural world and humanity’s legacy on our planet.”
The six short films included in the tour are The Net Makers by Hannah Lindgren;
Hellbender in the Blue by Katelyn Calhoun; Land Val·ues by Johnny Klemme and Ben Massie; Cast Out by Will Wertz; Calumet: The Region’s River by Samuel Love and Raymar Brunson; and Water Scouts by Turner Fair and Anna Zanoni.
“My goal was to present an intimate portrait of individuals whose lives and livelihoods are strongly connected to two of the major waterways in our state. As the daughter of people who are passionate about history, and having studied anthropology myself, I wanted to capture the story behind a traditional art that is quickly being lost to time,” said filmmaker Hannah Lindgren.
“Storytelling is how we can bridge divides and build empathy. By funding films about Indiana, Indiana Humanities is bringing those opportunities to the table for filmmakers,” said Lindgren.
Screenings are free and open to the public. While advance registration is requested, a ticket does not guarantee a seat. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to start time. Select events will also include a panel featuring the filmmakers prior to the screening.
The films are recommended for viewers over the age of 12.
Complimentary snacks and drinks will be offered at most locations, with beer available to those 21 and over courtesy Metazoa Brewing.
Attendees are encouraged to follow Indiana Humanities on social media at @INhumanities for details and visit the venue’s website to review COVID-19 protocols closer to the event date.
Film dates and locations and registration links are as follows:
• Thursday, March 31, 7 p.m., New Harmony Atheneum, 401 Arthur St., New Harmony. Register to attend for free at: eventbrite.com/e/247355235167
• Tuesday, April 5, 6 p.m., Jefferson County Public Library, 420 W. Main St., Madison. Register to attend at: eventbrite.com/e/247355937267
• Thursday, April 7, time to be determined, Taggart Amphitheatre (outdoor screening), 1856 Burdsal Parkway, Indianapolis. Register at: eventbrite.com/e/247357060627
• Tuesday, April 19, 6 p.m., Fowler Theatre, 111 E. 5th St., Fowler. Register at: eventbrite.com/e/247358043567
• Wednesday, April 20, 6:30 p.m., Strand Theatre, 221 S. Main St., Kendallville. Register at: eventbrite.com/e/247358444767
• Friday, April 29, 7 p.m., Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. Register at: eventbrite.com/e/247362737607
• Wednesday, May 11, 6:30 p.m., Harrison County Arts, 113 E. Beaver St., Corydon. Register at: eventbrite.com/e/247363279227
• Tuesday, May 17, 6:30 p.m., Studebaker 112, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend. Register at: eventbrite.com/e/247363870997
• Tuesday, June 22, 6:30 p.m., Richmond Art Museum, 350 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond. Register at: eventbrite.com/e/247364161867
To view the film tour trailer, visit IndianaHumanities.org/Films
