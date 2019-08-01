CROOKED LAKE — The annual banquet for the Northeastern Indiana chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101B Crooked Lake.
Among the guests will be Nate Hosie, host of “Headhunters” and a Nashville country music recording artist.
A social hour starts at 5 p.m. featuring games and a raffle then dinner is at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $45, $25 for a spouse or a child 15 years old or younger. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Order deadline is Aug. 23 by calling Michael Zimmer at 667-3038, the WTU National Headquarters at 800-274-5471 or online at whitetailsunlimited.com.
Tickets are considered yearly membership dues.
Corporate sponsors are being sought for $1,000. It includes eight banquet tickets, four $100 raffle packages and other gifts including an ATI Omni Hybrid Max 5.56/.223 AR15 rifle.
Sponsors who donate $200 or $350 in merchandise receive a WTU sponsor Browning survival kit and decal, two banquet tickets (one membership) and a cap.
The banquet includes an auction and prizes with a wide array of products including firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, art and collectibles only available at WTU events.
