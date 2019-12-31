LAKE JAMES — Saturday was our 40th Annual Pokagon Christmas Bird Count covering a 15-mile diameter circle within Steuben County, which from the center of Steuben County is most of the county except the four corners. It will be a few days before I receive the results from the five teams and we’ll hopefully have a report for next week’s Outdoor Page.
It was a cold, slightly windy day, following a string of mild weather days. The birding was slow. Autumn cold snaps likely pushed waterfowl south weeks ago and numbers of species and individuals seemed down, at least for our team.
We also question the fate of birds in general, as a recently released document by Cornell University’s Laboratory of Ornithology showed through a review of major bird studies over the past 50 years; a drastic decline in bird populations by as many as 3 billion birds in North America from 50 years ago. The release of that study has caused quite the stir, not only among birding enthusiasts, but people interested in all of nature and even casual observers that appreciate birds. The proposed causes are many and varied, change and lack of habitats, pesticides, competition with invasive species, climate changes and shifting of ranges, etc.
That’s the value of Audubon-sponsored, citizen-science, bird counts. They chronicle population changes over time, and in the case of the Audubon Christmas Bird Counts, now 120 years of data.
As we moved through the morning and worked hard to see and record even common birds, our team scratched our heads and, in the quiet times of tallying species, commented on what we were noticing — a lack of birds.
That night I had dinner with birding teammate and good friend, John Schaust, now chief naturalist with the Wild Birds Unlimited franchise headquarters. We commented that finding birds today was not easy, but “birding” is always good! To be outside, or even from a kitchen window overlooking feeders, it is good, refreshing and rewarding to see and enjoy birds.
Even common birds bring joy. We began in predawn darkness. We immediately heard a great horned owl and soon heard, saw and John photographed, an eastern screech-owl! We thought, “This has to be a good day!”
But the first few hours of daylight proved otherwise. Simply put, birding was slow. As our good friend Bud Starling used to say, “Nothing to write Roger Peterson about,” referring to famed ornithologist, artist and field guide author, Roger Tory Peterson.
It was actually mid-morning, before we noted our first blue jay! The often boisterous blue jay quietly flew into a box elder tree, as if to say, “OK, here I am …”
We called it out, “Blue jay! Hey, that’s our first jay. That’s hard to believe!” We smiled at the first one noted, a bird that is often so common at our feeders.
The birding slowly continued and we missed a few common ones. It never fails too, that you miss a bird and the next day you see one or several without even trying. For me, blue jays again became common the next day.
It was a dark, damp, gray morning, calm, mid-30s. I was sipping coffee at the kitchen table and as light came over the outdoor landscape; three blue jays were the first to visit the feeders. We worked hard for them yesterday, but today they are not bashful and quickly belly up to the feeders.
Many backyard birders don’t like jays. Bully and bossy they can be. Rough players they are, shouldering out others at the feeders, grabbing oversized chunks of suet and gulping them down or flying off, only to soon return for more.
As a robust youngster on a playground, they often shout their arrival, theirs being a “JAY, JAY, JAY!” The call is higher pitched and more piercing than that of their cousin, the crow, “CAW, CAW, CAW!” Sometimes you get their two-note call, “de-de, de-de, de-de,” reminiscent of a rusty pump handle.
All roughhousing aside, they are actually quite beautiful birds. That blue and white plumage, the black necklace reaching to the peak of their blue crest, the mixing with shades of gray, it’s not as bright as a bluebird, nor as royal blue as a summer indigo bunting, but smoother and more subtle. It is a rich mixture of gray, dull blue, and off-white, all blending together and bringing a nice contrast to branches laden in snow, or fencerows dull with the brown of a snowless winter. If the bird was rare, we’d go nuts when we saw one.
Now two jays are at the feeder, both sort of fighting in flight, going up and down in a column-like spiral. Both are being bossy. So much for blue jay brotherly love. I don’t mind. They are here, surviving, a part of our winter enjoyment, a part of our annual Christmas bird counts. They soothe. They bring color and content. They make our yards and lives richer.
Fred Wooley is a naturalist, writer, and land preservation/restoration enthusiast. He lives on part of an old farm overlooking an extensive fen in northern Steuben County. He can be reached at fwooley@frontier.com.
