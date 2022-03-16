INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Humanities is hosting a nine-city film tour featuring six short documentary films about Indiana’s waterways. The first stop will be New Harmony on March 31 at the New Harmony Atheneum, 401 Arthur St., New Harmony.
The films are part of the Unearthed initiative, Indiana Humanities’ multiyear environmental programming theme, and feature stories from across the state told by Hoosiers highlighting their diverse relationships with water. From improving water quality in the Blue River to supporting hellbender salamander habitats to the fading art of net making, the films explore issues of access and conservation, as well as the unique cultures that spring up around Indiana's waterways.
“We’re excited to support these films that explore our relationships with Indiana’s waterways, as individuals and as communities,” says Megan Telligman, Indiana Humanities director of programs. “We hope this work sparks conversation about our understanding of the natural world and humanity’s legacy on our planet.”
The films that will be shown in New Harmony are The Net Makers by Hannah Lindgren; Hellbender in the Blue by Katelyn Calhoun; and Land Val·ues by Johnny Klemme and Ben Massie.
“My goal was to present an intimate portrait of individuals whose lives and livelihoods are strongly connected to two of the major waterways in our state. As the daughter of people who are passionate about history, and having studied anthropology myself, I wanted to capture the story behind a traditional art that is quickly being lost to time,” said filmmaker Hannah Lindgren.
“Storytelling is how we can bridge divides and build empathy. By funding films about Indiana, Indiana Humanities is bringing those opportunities to the table for filmmakers,” said Lindgren.
Designed by internationally acclaimed architect Richard Meier, the Atheneum has received numerous design awards, including the Progressive Architecture Award for 1979, the American Institute of Architects Award in 1982, and the Twenty-five Year Award in 2008. The stunning building, which serves as the Visitors Center for New Harmony, houses exhibits on the communal history of New Harmony, a recently upgraded theater and the Museum Shop.
Screenings are free and open to the public. While advance registration is requested, a ticket does not guarantee a seat. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to start time. Select events will also include a panel featuring the filmmakers prior to the screening.
The films are recommended for viewers over the age of 12.
This event will include a brief intermission. Complimentary snacks and drinks will be offered.
Attendees are encouraged to follow Indiana Humanities on social media at @INhumanities for details and visit the venue’s website to review COVID-19 protocols closer to the event date.
The screening information and registration link can be found below:
Register to attend for free at eventbrite.com/e/247355235167
To view the film tour trailer, visit IndianaHumanities.org/Films
The Waterways tour will be in Kendallville on April 20 for a screening at 6:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre in the city's downtown.
