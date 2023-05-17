LAKE JAMES — Following are some events upcoming at Pokagon State Park offered by the naturalist service and others in cooperation with the park.
Sunday
Women’s Group Hike: Join us for our monthly group hike where you can get outdoors and meet like-minded women. All hikes begin at the Nature Center and are 3-4 miles in length (depending on weather & trail conditions). Hikes are free; regular park admission fees apply. Restrooms and a water bottle filler are available in the Nature Center. Sturdy shoes are recommended.
June 17
June 29
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Patriotic Pops Concert: Enjoy the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in a concert celebration of the American spirit. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to the Potawatomi Inn lawn to enjoy this outdoor concert. The event is free, but regular park admission fees apply. ($7/vehicle for Indiana residents; $9/vehicle for non-residents).
As a reminder, shuttle service will no longer be provided. Guests will need to walk from the nearest available parking area. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held an alternate location in Angola, which is to be determined later.
July 1
Fireworks by the Lake James Association: Bring a blanket or lawn chair to the Potawatomi Inn lawn to view fireworks presented by the Lake James Association. Fireworks will begin at dusk. For best viewing, sit within the fence-in area. Just a reminder, shuttle service will no longer be provided. Guests will need to walk from the nearest available parking area.
July 16
July 30: CCC CO. 556 Open House- Company 556 of the Civilian Conservation Corps was stationed at Pokagon State Park from 1934 to 1942. The 50th reunion, the Golden Anniversary of the gathering in 2003, was thought to be the last. Rather than end what is believed to be the longest-running reunion of CCC veterans in the country, we continue the tradition and again invite you all to the Pokagon State Park Nature Center for our annual open house. All are welcome!
9:30 a.m. — Guests can enjoy fellowship and refreshments, and view photos and memorabilia from the CCC in the Nature Center Auditorium.
10:30 a.m. — We will take a walk over to the CCC Camp trail (adjacent to the Nature Center) for our official welcome, introductions, and Pledge of Allegiance at the original camp flagpole base.
10:45 a.m. — Enjoy an interpretive program all about CCC Co. 556 with the Pokagon naturalists in the Nature Center Auditorium.
Aug. 5: Sand Sculpture Contest: Put your own artistic skills to the test in our annual sand sculpture contest at the Main Beach. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the contest.
Aug. 6: Sand Sculpture Demonstrations: Visit the Pokagon State Park Main Beach to see sand sculpture artists creating some sand-tastic pieces for all to enjoy!
