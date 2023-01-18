FREMONT — Here is the data from the 2022 Pokagon Christmas Bird Count, which was compiled by Fred Wooley, Fremont.
This year marked the 123rd Annual National Audubon Christmas Bird Count. It was also the 43rd Annual Pokagon Christmas Bird Count. The event was held on Dec. 28. The 2023 count will again be on Dec. 28, which is a Thursday.
Locality
The count circle is a 15-mile diameter circle with the center being near the center of Angola, (intersection of U.S. 20 and C.R. 100E). This includes a large portion of Steuben County, the most northeast county in Indiana. The circle this year was split into five zones, in which teams of birders searched for and recorded species and numbers.
Weather
Temperature range was from 26 degrees in the morning rising to 43 degrees by day’s end. The sky was bright to sunny. Large lakes were ice covered. Only open water was in creeks and channels. There was slight snow coverage. Visibility was good. Wind was from the south 5-10mph, gustier in the morning.
Totals
Twelve observers in the field and two at feeders tallied 60 species of birds, two more than last year, but much less than the record year of 74 in 2012, and a total of 5,898 individuals, slightly more than last year but far fewer than the record of 11,048 of 2013.
Records
There were no new species this year. The count record stands at 117 species, with one of those seen only on count week. Five of the 60 species tallied either tied or set new records for numbers of individuals. Trumpeter swan: 4 recorded by Team Guth/Keister bested two recorded in 2008. White-fronted goose: One recorded by Team Guth/Keister tied record of one for years 2003 and 2020. Green-winged teal: Four observed by Sam Plew beat record of one in 2012. Winter wren: Two recorded by Sam Plew tied record of two for 1991 and 1993. Lapland longspur: 730, birds seen by two teams, beat the record of 300 observed in 1998.
Noteworthy
This was another low year for field observers with 12. We divided the circle into five areas. Previous Bird Counts have had up to seven areas.
Some birds recorded often in previous counts, but missing this year were pied-billed grebe, coot, some diving and dabbling ducks, all owls, red-headed woodpecker, pheasant, cowbird, cedar waxwing, yellow-rumped warbler, and “winter finches.” Ten species were just one individual: Great white-fronted goose by Team Guth /Keister, ringneck duck by Team Guth/Keister, bufflehead duck by Team McAfee/Zolman, wood duck by Team One of 10 pileated woodpeckers seen on the day, Plew, sharp-shinned hawk by Team McAfee/Zolman, red-breasted Nuthatch by Team Smith, swamp sparrow by Team Plew, white-crowned sparrow by Team McAfee/Zolman, fox sparrow by Team Parker, and eastern meadowlark by Team Plew.
Participants
Feeder Counters: Rita Smith from her Crooked Lake home and Beth Parker at the Pokagon State Park Nature Center.
Field counters included: Bob Guth, Terri Gorney, Gary Keister, Paul McAfee, Sam Plew, Cynthia Powers, Ed Powers, Barbara Schroeder, Walt Schroeder, Jeannine Walker, Fred Wooley and Darci Zolman.
