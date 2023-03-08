LAKE JAMES — Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks, was presented with the Great Lakes Park Training Institute’s highest honor last week, the Lawson Award, during its annual conference held at Pokagon State Park.
Named for Richard Lawson, a longtime Great Lakes Park Training Institute chair, the award is presented annually to individuals who have exemplified continued and significant contributions in the park and recreation profession/community for an extended time.
A long-term Great Lakes Park Training Institute attendee, Coleman has dedicated his career to serving the public through parks in the Great Lakes region.
His career with state parks began humbly in 1980, cleaning vault toilets at Pokagon State Park.
During the next 40 years, he served in many other roles in Indiana State Parks, from maintenance worker, to assistant property manager, to property manager, to north region manager.
“We have such an important mission in caring for the most special and treasured natural, cultural and recreational resources of our state,” Coleman said.
Coleman also served the Great Lakes region from 2012 to 2014 at Ohio State Parks before returning to the Hoosier state to serve as deputy director of Indiana State Parks. In 2020, he was named director.
Coleman is a former long-time rural Fremont resident.
Indiana State Parks have thrived during his tenure as director, posting record visitation and revenue, as well as receiving critical, multi-million dollar investments from the state to address deferred maintenance needs and fund capital improvements.
The Great Lakes Park Training Institute, which began in 1947, is coordinated by the Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands at Indiana University.
It is an annual conference that explores current issues and techniques in parks, provides networking opportunities and recognizes outstanding projects and individuals at its annual awards dinner held in Potawatomi Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.