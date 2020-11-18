ANGOLA — Drone technology got a cow back home this week.
Crystal Van Pelt, a Steuben County Extension Educator, was alerted to a Facebook post about a missing miniature red highlander bull Tuesday.
“He is not aggressive but please don’t approach,” says the post, providing a telephone number and a last-seen location south of Metz.
“Glad I could put my drone to use one more time this season to help some panicked people find their bull,” said Van Pelt Tuesday after the fluffy horned beast returned to its owners.
Van Pelt is among 18 Extension Educators who joined the Quad Squad in 2017-18. All got a Federal Aviation Administration licenses and purchased drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles.
“My initial interest was just crop scouting,” said Van Pelt, whose specialty is agriculture and natural resources, “but since then I have loved making videos with my own UAV I purchased and have helped another livestock grower with their loose calves back in 2018.”
From far above the rural landscape, a ginger-colored bull sticks out against dry field grasses.
“It was very helpful that they had sightings and evidence of the bull to narrow down an area,” Van Pelt said. “Elysia Rodgers is the one that tagged me in the post. She is my fellow Educator in DeKalb County and her and her husband farm in Fremont. I’m not quiet about my love of these tools/toys so I’m sure others would know to contact me as well.”
Throughout the warm months, Van Pelt delights in drone time.
“I have networked with a few local drone operators and offered Purdue's UAV license program in Columbia City, helping others pass their FAA exam,” Van Pelt said.
Professionally, she helps farmers involved in trial programs survey their fields. Drones can take hundreds of pictures, allowing the operator to see a “stitched-together image” of the field on the screen, showing both good areas and trouble spots, said Bob Nielsen of Purdue Extension. Online services like DroneDeploy and software allow better resolution of the image for review.
Drone prices have gone down and more businesses are using them for various applications, says a Nov. 9 article in Circuit Digest. An FAA Remote Pilot Certificate is required for those flying drones commercially or flying drones that weigh more than 55 pounds, says a current report on droneguru.net. Hobbyists who keep the drone within a visual line-of-sight do not need a license as long as they follow general rules of the sky that include yielding to manned aircraft and staying at least five miles away from airports and air traffic control towers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.