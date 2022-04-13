The Pokagon State Park purple martin nesting gourd rack went back out into the first basin of Lake James last week, on April 6. The plastic nesting structures, which resemble gourds, attract purple martins and have had great success in nesting pairs hatching young martins. Last year there were numerous eggs and chicks hatched that made their way out into the wild. Throughout the season, Pokagon naturalist service staff monitor their activity. The Purple Martin Conservation Association website that charts movement of the birds indicates martins should be back in northeast Indiana now. Working on the project were Noah Freimuth and Anna Willis, seasonal interpretive naturalists at Pokagon, as well as volunteer Brad Stevens of Hamilton. Because of the frigid temperatures a week ago, the nesting system went up in record time, less than 25 minutes, Stevens said. Martins are songbirds that are prized for their ability to eat mosquitoes. They almost exclusively rely on humans for their nesting structures.

