LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District wants to share a special day with area residents interested putting out the welcome mat to bats.
That's because May 25 is a magical day, said Janet McGowen, program assistant with the Soil and Water Conservation District.
That is the day, on average, that bats return to scouring the skies, keeping insects from our skin and crops, McGowen said.
Individuals and families can learn more about bats and build a bat house at a program offered by the LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District on Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at ParGil Natural Resources Learning Center, 2335 N. S.R. 9, LaGrange.
The morning will begin with a family-friendly program, “Give Bats a Hand.”
"Attendees will become familiar with how bats live and the important roles they play in our world," McGowen said.
Guests will then receive a pre-cut bat house building kit and be guided through the building process on-site. They will also receive instructions on best ways to mount the house so that bats find and use it.
Why provide a home for bats? In Indiana, bats are truly protectors of health and wealth. They consume night-flying insects such as mosquitoes, which carry diseases like West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. They also eat insects whose larvae either dine on crops or spread fungal disease. Scientists estimate that in the United States bats are worth $3.7 billion per year in crop protections and reduced use of pesticides.
You can invite bats to help your yard or property by installing a bat house. northern Indiana boasts nine bat species, all of which consume insects. A bat house is likely to attract two of these, the big brown bat and the little brown bat.
Each consumes its body weight in insects nightly, the equivalent of 600 mosquitoes an hour for one Little Brown Bat. A nursing little brown bat may consume 4,500 insects per night.
To attend “Give Bats a Hand and a Home” call the LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District at 463-3166, ext. 3. The cost of $10 per family covers the cost of pre-cut lumber and instructions for one bat house. Additional kits for on-site or take-home use are available for $10 each if pre-ordered. Reservations are needed by May 18 for the program and for extra kits if desired. Space is limited.
