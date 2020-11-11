Hunters can help the Indiana Department of Natural Resources with chronic wasting disease surveillance efforts by submitting samples from harvested deer during the 2020-21 deer hunting season.
CWD is a neurologic disease that affects white-tailed deer. The fatal disease is transmitted directly through bodily fluids such as feces, saliva, blood, or urine, or indirectly through environmental contamination of soil, plants, or water. CWD is found in free-ranging white-tailed deer in several Midwestern states close to Indiana, including Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin. To date, CWD has not been detected in deer tested from Indiana.
Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 21-22, biologists will operate sampling stations to collect lymph nodes from deer harvested within the CWD surveillance area. The surveillance area includes Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, and Starke counties in northwest Indiana, and DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties in northeast Indiana.
In northeastern Indiana, sampling sites include the State Fish Hatchery at 6889 N. S.R. 327, Orland, and Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area, 8310 E. C.R. 300N, Howe.
More details about the stations are at on.IN.gov/cwd.
Hunters may also have their harvested deer sampled for CWD outside the surveillance area throughout the entire 2020-21 season at select FWAs, SFHs, and National Wildlife Refuges (NWRs) statewide. At FWAs, DNR staff will collect samples in-person by appointment during normal business hours. Some FWAs, SFHs, and NWRs will offer a 24 hour/seven day option through which hunters can place the head of their harvested deer in a designated cooler for CWD testing. Contact information for participating properties is at on.IN.gov/cwd. No fee will be charged for voluntarily submitting harvested deer for CWD testing at these locations.
As thanks for submitting deer for testing, participants will receive a metal tag reminiscent of historical harvest registration procedures.
Successful hunters who would like to have their deer sampled for CWD but do not wish to visit a property may submit samples directly to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University for a fee. More information and submission forms are available at https://bit.ly/82JycdfL.
