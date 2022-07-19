BLOOMINGTON — Monroe Lake will host a series of programs from July 23–31 to celebrate National Moth Week.
The highlight is Saturday, when Sawyer Scheid, an amateur entomologist, invites you to drop by to observe his ongoing insect survey work at the lake’s Fairfax State Recreation Area. He will be at the Big Oak shelter from 8 p.m. until midnight with a lighting setup to draw in moths and other insects and also will have his personal collection of silk moths on display.
Monroe Lake naturalist Jill Vance will offer a virtual program on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. This kid-friendly presentation will explore the differences between butterflies and moths and include some easy and fun ways to observe moths in your backyard. The program streams at facebook.com/monroelake and will be available there afterward if you miss the live presentation or want to watch it again.
On July 30, the naturalist will be “sugaring” for moths from 9:15 to 10:15 p.m. in the Deer Run playground and shelter area at the lake’s Paynetown SRA. You can drop by to learn more about this method of attracting moths and see what species have been drawn in.
Moth-themed craft activities for children also will be offered at Paynetown SRA throughout the week: Magnificent Moths from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Rosy Maple Moth Greeting Cards from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on July 23; Yarn Doll Luna Moths from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 27; Majestic Moths from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on July 30; and Moth Masks from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on July 31.
Program details are listed at bit.ly/mothweek2022. Questions should be directed to the Paynetown Activity Center at 812-837-9967 or jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
All National Moth Week activities on site are included with property admission. The daily entrance fee at Paynetown and Fairfax SRAs is $7 per vehicle with Indiana license plate ($9 per vehicle with out-of-state plates). Indiana State Park Annual Entrance Permits are also accepted.
To learn more about Monroe Lake, see on.IN.gov/monroelake.
