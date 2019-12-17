“Joy to the world, the lord is come
LAKE JAMES — Eleven nature lovers celebrated beginnings on Dec. 11 at Pokagon State Park.
Led by Blue Heron Ministries' Nate Simons, members of a year-long conservation workshop planted the seeds of a new prairie at Pokagon State Park.
Some of the seeds were collected in October at Trine State Recreation Area by members of the group, who meet every other month to learn how to sow and maintain a native Indiana landscape. The course started in May.
As the group left the warmth of the Nature Center and walked toward the nearby planting area, the first big announcement was made. Pokagon’s head naturalist Nicky Ball, who has been closely involved with the workshop, is due to have her first baby in June.
Smiles wide and cheeks made rosy by the biting air, the participants dumped 31 separate bags of seed into one big tub and Simons mixed it all together. It included six types of grasses and 27 wildflowers.
A half-acre plot of tilled earth had been delineated for the planting.
Each person grabbed a bucket, attached it to his or her midsection with a belt and stood in a row at the edge of the field, arms length apart. When Simons gave the go, they scattered the seed mix in a swath before them as they marched slowly forward, coating the ground.
As Simons scooped a second round of seeds into the buckets and the participants planned to move further down the field, the second announcement was made. Morgan Gamble, one of the youngest members of the group, is getting married in February; soon to be Morgan Esparzo.
The smiles got bigger and despite the chill, the planting party was very merry. After four sessions of scattering, the planters danced across the frozen earth, encouraging the seeds into the hard-packed earth.
Decades ago, buffalo roamed there, kept in a pen for park guests to enjoy. A sidewalk now runs toward the campground and beach compounds adjacent to the paved drive. A mixture of trees, grasses and invasive plants had grown there over the years.
Removal of walnut starts, a controlled burn in July and two spraying sessions extricated most of the unwanted items, though attention will be paid to invasives over the next couple of years as the prairie plants take hold.
“We are planting northeast Indiana prairie,” said Simons. “We went heavy on the little blue stem.”
The planting should be attractive to pollinating insects and birds, and showy for those walking by. Seeds included milkweed, asters, clovers, white wild indigo, wild bergamot, foxglove beardtongue, yellow coneflower, black-eyed Susan, goldenrod, spiderwort, mountain mint and others.
“The push has been to become more and more diverse,” said Simons, noting that naturalists of the past preferred to concentrate on a few hardy species.
In reality, northeast Indiana did not support many prairie landscapes as it was swampy and tree covered prior to settlement by pioneers. There are a few prairie plants that grew only in this area — whorled rosinweed, which was among the seeds planted last week at Pokagon, was one of them.
Bluffton native Charles Deam published “Flora of Indiana” in 1940, an expansive guide to Hoosier horticulture.
“He botanized the whole state, basically,” Simons said. Deam was a teacher and farmer before starting a career as a druggist, opening a drugstore in 1891.
“To deal with the stress, a doctor advised Deam to get out of the drugstore and take a walk through the countryside each day. However, Deam’s incredible work ethic refused to let him simply take leisurely strolls. Instead, Deam and his wife, Stella drew on their passion for collecting things, such as stamps, rocks or coins, and picked samples of plants and flowers they found on their walks,” says a biography written by Annette Scherber for the Indiana History Blog at blog.history.in.gov/tag/charles-deam. Deam discovered a deep interest in botany and eventually collected more than 73,000 specimens, each mounted on a separate sheet of paper.
In compiling “Flora of Indiana,” Deam traveled the state in a Model T, studying it township by township.
“He really liked Steuben County. He thought this was a really cool place, so he collected extra seed here,” Simons said.
Deam's records may hold some of the last examples of wild plants decimated when farmers began clearing everything from fence row to fence row and using chemicals, said Simons.
Farming practices and development have stripped away nature as it once existed. Less than one percent of pristine environment remains in northeastern Indiana, Simons says.
Blue Heron Ministries is a nonprofit organization that restores land to its native state. The conservation workshop series aims to teach participants how to use native plants, collect and plant native seeds and encourage natural growth.
As the planting session occurred in the midst of the Christian observance of Advent, Simons ended the day in the Nature Center with hot cocoa and a short talk about the spiritual side of their endeavors.
In the beginning, the world was perfectly balanced.
“We messed up the garden,” Simons noted, referring to Adam and Eve. As man followed the first couple, “They chose to trust a different story than God had made,” Simons said, and “Jesus came to rescue it.”
Resurrection is rebirth. It is connected to new creation and new life, said Simons. The promise provided by the Christian story also offers promise to a damaged natural world.
“It will be restored again someday,” Simons said.
Those involved in the workshop have gone through the hopeful rebirth of a small prairie, step by step, from laying the land back to dirt to spreading the seeds of a new beginning.
“We are witnessing good creation,” said Simons.
