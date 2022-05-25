INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s migratory bird hunting seasons for 2022-2023 have been submitted to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. These seasons include those for mourning doves, waterfowl (ducks, coots, mergansers, and geese), woodcock, snipe, and sora rails.
The daily bag limit for all dark geese (i.e., Canada geese, white-fronted geese, and brant) in the aggregate is five, with no other limitations by species, meaning hunters can harvest any number of each species if the total does not exceed five per day; this is true throughout the entire season. The daily bag limit of five Canada geese no longer changes after September. The daily bag limit for light geese (snow and Ross’s geese) remains 20.
There are no changes in duck bag limits from 2021-22. This includes the scaup daily bag limit, which is one during the first 15 days of the season and two for the remainder of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.