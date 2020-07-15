LAGRANGE — People who would like to get a taste of butterfly monitoring can join a one-day event in eastern LaGrange County.
A handful of northern Indiana volunteers count butterflies for the Michigan Butterfly Network, which shares data with the North American Butterfly Monitoring Network.
The LaGrange effort, headed by LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Naturalist Leslie A. Arnold, is for the North American Butterfly Association.
Individuals, partners and teams can sign up for the July 25 count, planned for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., when butterflies are most active.
“In an effort to choose locations that will be accessible in the future, I am focusing on public lands. I am looking for people to count at Pine Knob Park and its fen, Pigeon River Fish and Wildlife Area, Fawn River Nature Preserve and Maple Wood Nature Center,” said Arnold. “You can walk a trail or drive along a road.”
The North American Butterfly Association butterfly count is similar to the one-day bird counts hosted through the National Audubon Society.
“I am a monitor for the Michigan Butterfly Network. I currently walk a route at one of our LaGrange County Parks and Recreation properties,” said Arnold, thanking her scribes Janel Rogers and Elma Chapman.
A trained monitor is responsible for a route but can be accompanied by a scribe who tallies butterfly sightings. This reporter is accompanied by Bill Schmidt, who not only keeps track of butterflies seen but also brings along his camera and long-range lens. It has helped on several occasions when the species was difficult to identify. Ronda Spink, coordinator for the Michigan Butterfly Network, can generally identify a butterfly or skipper immediately when presented with a decent photo.
“One of my favorite monitoring moments was last year mid-summer,” said Arnold. “There was a tiny skipper on the trail that Janel and I did not recognize. I was crawling around on my hands and knees stalking it like a cat trying to get a good photograph. We were consulting the field guide together thumbing through the pages and narrowing down the options. It was a perfect example of getting tunnel vision because we looked up from the field guide and down the trail to see literally dozens of them bouncing about. It was later identified as a least skipper. Now this year we can easily spot our friend the least skipper.”
This month, Arnold had a run-in with an eastern-tailed blue, which rode on her hand for nearly 10 minutes.
“I consider a butterfly bath one of the most precious gifts nature offers, and in that moment, a nod of approval for the work I was doing,” Arnold said.
The data collected from the upcoming one-day count in LaGrange County will help fill in local gaps.
“This is the first North American Butterfly Association count for East LaGrange County,” said Arnold. “I visited their website earlier this spring and there was a noticeable hole over northeastern Indiana where no count circle was being conducted. I was inspired to apply.”
The one-day NABA program is conducted nationwide in July. The goal of the count is for it to be repeatable for many years.
In LaGrange County, the center of the counting area is Mongo and it includes a substantial amount of public land.
“The count circle also covers some great parks and preserves with easy walking trails,” said Arnold. “It includes all of Pigeon River FWA. It would be an monumental task for someone to walk even a fraction of this property. So, I have mapped out a couple of driving routes based on the recommendations of the staff and some local dragonfly researchers.”
Anyone interested in learning more or signing up can call Arnold at 463-4022 or email to larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
