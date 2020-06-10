The bright orange orioles that delighted bird watchers this spring are still in the area, though they are making less frequent trips to bird feeders.
Baltimore orioles are a common bird in the spring, typically arriving in May. They migrate earlier than most species, sometimes beginning as early as July to return to their wintering grounds in Florida, Central America and the northern part of South America.
This is the month most baby Baltimore orioles hatch. Parents are busy incubating eggs and raising babies.
“They’re here,” said Brad Bumgardner, executive director of the Indiana Audubon Society. “They often quiet down once they start nesting.”
Baltimore oriole nests look like pouches hanging from trees.
“They are eating more insects so they won’t visit your feeders as much,” said Bumgardner.
Orioles like orange fruit, nectar and grape jelly. Many northeastern Indiana bird lovers put out feeders to attract orioles, and some have noted a dearth of the birds lately.
“I’m still seeing them regularly,” Bumgardner said.
