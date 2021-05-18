FORT WAYNE — It is bee swarm season in northeast Indiana.
If you spot a large clump of honey bees on a branch, in a tree or other covered area, you have found a swarm, said Megan Ryan, education director and beekeeper with Southwest Honey Co., a Fort Wayne-based bee conservation organization.
Honey bees swarm naturally when the conditions are right for them to split their colony. This is how they keep their species populated, Ryan said. They generally swarm during the spring, but honey bees have been reported to swarm throughout the summer and fall as well.
This year, with springtime being a bit delayed, swarm season could also be affected and swarms might be seen into the summer months.
"Swarming is the process by which a new honey bee colony is formed when the queen bee leaves the colony with a large group of worker bee," Ryan said.
In the swarm, about 60% of the worker bees leave the original hive location with the old queen. They leave the remaining bees in the hive to raise a new queen as they continue now as two separate colonies. A swarm can contain thousands to tens of thousands of bees.
"Unfortunately, swarms can cause problems for residents in urbanized areas and neighborhoods. But if you happen to see a swarm, please do not call an exterminator or attempt to use insect-killer on them. Simply call a beekeeper to help give them a new home," Ryan said.
How to identify a honey bee?
Not all flying, yellow bugs with stingers are honey bees or even bees. It is recommended that you identify the bee or gathered bees that you have spotted.
Honey bees and bumble bees are great pollinators, and are generally not aggressive toward humans. Adversely, hornets and wasps (yellow jackets) don’t contribute as much to pollination, can be very aggressive and are generally regarded as a nuisances and pests.
"You can typically tell which insects are great pollinators by the large amount of hairs on their bodies, as they will look fuzzy. We unfortunately don’t have the resources to help rescue bumble bees and other native bees (which you won’t see gather in large numbers anyway), but we can help honey bees," Ryan said.
When to exterminate?
It is recommended to call a beekeeper before an exterminator in 99.9% of the calls Southwest receives so that pollinators like honey bees and bumble bees can be relocated, instead of being killed outright.
If the situation becomes life-threatening, the only option may be extermination.
"However, if it is a simple matter of them being a nuisance, remember we need bees and their pollination for our food and survival. Allow them to take the honor of being a minor inconvenience until a beekeeper arrives," Ryan said.
There's help
Southwest Honey Co. can help remove honey bee swarms that are less than 20 feet off the ground and are not inside a structure (like a house or post), in Fort Wayne, Indiana and the surrounding area. Call 609-2897 or send a message on the website southwesthoney.com if you would like them removed and they will be given a home at an area apiaries at naturally preserved properties in northeast Indiana.
We help with swarm removal free of charge, but we do accept donations to assist our efforts," Ryan said.
If you have honey bees within a structure, contact the Northeast Indiana Beekeepers Association, neiba.info, for further assistance.
Southwest Honey Co. is a volunteer-operated organization founded as an initiative to conserve our local pollinator population. On a global level, pollinators are declining; which if left unaddressed, will drastically change the world as we know it. “In response to the crisis, we strapped on our veils, slid on our gloves and began to partner with organic farmers and natural property owners in the Fort Wayne area and began to build apiaries populated from local honey bee swarms.” Southwest Honey Co. currently provides refuge for 50 colonies in sustainably kept, organic apiaries. It is from these hives that Southwest Honey Co. harvests raw honey and creates local handmade products. Proceeds go toward creating sustainable habitats for pollinators, promoting awareness of their population decline & educating the public on ways they can help. To date, Southwest Honey Co.’s conservation education programs have been host to over 4,500 students. More information, visit southwesthoney.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.