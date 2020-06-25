ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department reminds residents to be watchful for the presence of blue-green algae during recreational activities such as swimming, wading, and water-skiing.
Blue-green algae are organisms that grow and live in brackish or fresh waters. They can grow quickly and can increase in abundance with increased temperature, sunlight and nutrients. They are commonly called blue-green algae because of the visual appearance of the water as they live near the surface of rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs.
All pet owners should be cautious around recreational waters and take care with allowing pets to drink, swim or play in areas where algae blooms are present. Exposure to a blue-green algae bloom can lead to rashes, skin and eye irritation and other unpleasant effects such as nausea, stomach aches and tingling in fingers and toes.
Since every lake, river or other type of waterbody in the state cannot be tested; we recommend that swimmers and boaters be careful in all recreational waters during this time of the year. Precautionary measures include avoiding contact with visible algae and swallowing water while swimming. Also, it is always a good idea to take a bath or shower with warm, soapy water after swimming. If you should experience any symptoms after water recreational activities, please contact your doctor.
Individuals who think they have come into contact with blue-green algae should wash with soap and warm water and follow up with a primary care physician.
For further information about blue-green algae, please visit the website, www.algae.in.gov.
