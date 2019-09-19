I spent many an August day exploring the hills of southeastern Ohio as a child. In fact, it may have been those dog days in the valleys and hills on my grandparent’s Lazy L Farm that imprinted my senses to all things outdoors. One of my passions became hunting. It really wasn’t a passed-on tradition in my family but I have been determined over the years to pass it on to my daughter and five boys.
My oldest son, Stephen, and I have shared a hunting stand since he was three. At first, he was company in the stand and a heater on cold November mornings. Many of our hunts were cut short due to cold appendages. Not too cold, as I was careful not to press him long for fear that he wouldn’t want to climb back into the stand. On one of those cold mornings in Steuben County, as we were climbing out of the stand due to frosty fingers, he witnessed me get off three shots with my muzzleloader and bring down a young buck to fill the freezer.
While the deer hunting in northern Indiana isn’t too shabby, I had long dreamed of returning to those southern Ohio hills to hunt. With a large growing family, however, I couldn’t justify the expense for the trip and out-of-state deer tags for myself. Then I learned that if my children took and passed the hunter safety course they could hunt during the Ohio youth season for a mere $22! That I could justify! Thus, began a family tradition that led to a hunt that Stephen will tell his children and children’s children.
The Ford Ranger was loaded down with all our hunting paraphernalia when Stephen, 13, his 12-year-old brother Ethan, and I headed south. We made it to old Lazy L Farm in time to hang a couple of stands before nightfall and eat dinner with my cousin and his family.
After dinner we viewed several trail camera pictures of some mature bucks lurking around the farm. One buck caught our eye; near as we could tell it had about 12 points and maybe a split brow tine! The conversation in the camper that night went back and forth about who was going to get the first shot and if we would see that big buck. The evening ended with someone thinking up a prank to hide the license plate off my cousin’s camper, replacing it with one the boys had found in the woods that read West Virginia is for Lovers!
We were up with the neighbor’s rooster and everyone was filled with anticipation for what the morning might bring. Stephen got choice stand since he won the farting contest the night before; he chose to sit with old dad in the buddy stand.
Ethan was down the fence row, within eye sight, in another stand. Our stand was positioned with the pasture field at our backs and the hay field in front of us. As dawn broke clear and crisp, we began to see some deer activity in the pasture behind us. Some does in the far distance being chased by a young buck got our hearts pumping. While we strained to look behind us, a mature buck appeared in the pasture field and began moving within range.
I knew I had seconds to get Stephen turned around and positioned for a clear shot. Gripping his knee, I whispered in his ear that a buck was quickly coming within range and that I would lean over in the stand as he swung the 20-gauge Mossberg around to his right. Slowly, quietly we moved into position. I leaned over, he swung to his right and rested his elbow on my back. I looked under my arm just in time to see the buck stop broadside, the newly risen sun reflecting off his beautiful rack.
“Now, Stephen,” I whispered. He pulled the trigger, the slug gun barked and the deer dropped right in its tracks. We both sat stunned for a couple of minutes until a tufted titmouse broke the silence as it went back to its morning routine.
I remember whispering, “Stephen, do you realize what you just did?”
“What, what?” he responded.
“You just shot one of the most majestic bucks I’ve seen on this farm. Let’s go get a closer look!”
He unloaded the gun and we made our way cautiously down the stand, both of us shaking with an adrenaline rush. After safely crossing the fence, he reloaded the gun and we approached the buck. I could see that bronze rack sticking out above the weeds in the pasture and I knew Stephen had harvested a really nice deer. After making sure he was dead we stared in awe and began counting points: 1,2,3,4 … 11,12,13 … with a split brow tine. It was the buck in the picture that we were admiring the night before! We knelt down beside the magnificent creature, took off our hats and thanked our creator for giving us such a blessed hunt and gift. I often think of that moment; I know Stephen does, too.
Last time we were at the farm to hunt was just before Stephen turned 18. This would be the last youth season hunt for him. He didn’t get a deer that year but before we headed home we walked together through the valley and hills along Copperhead Creek where he had taken Ol’ Lucky Buck four years before.
Replaying the hunt together, I shared some things that I had waited to disclose. He didn’t know that our family was going through a really tough time and that I almost called the whole trip off. He didn’t know that my eyes filled with tears of joy and sorrow as I cleaned my hands and knife off in the spring below the deer. He didn’t know that it was one of my proudest moments as a father and it got me through some difficult weeks following that hunt in 2013.
Moments like this are priceless in raising our children and our grandchildren. A chance to get out in the field with our kids awaits us the end of September as the Indiana youth deer season begins.
Get out there and make some memories that will last a lifetime! You never know when Ol’ Lucky Buck may show up!
