For many, October is the most beautiful and favorite month. I know a few who follow up their comment on fall beauty with a grumble of what’s to come. Their despise of winter momentarily distracts their enjoyment of near perfect temperatures and lovely, unfolding fall colors. Their angst fades though. No one argues with October’s beauty.
No season is marked by color as much as fall. Other seasons have their associated colors, whites and deep blues of winter; pastels of pink, cream, white and lavender of spring; bold yellows and purples of summer; and then we have fall. Autumn may have the most striking palette of deep yellows, oranges, reds, maroons, with earth-tone tans and browns as a background for all.
Orange is not a common color in nature. For wildflowers, the Peterson Field Guide to Wildflowers of Northeastern and North-central North America has 420 pages. How many are devoted to orange wildflowers? Two. We have one page of a variety of lilies and one page featuring summer orange hawkweeds, spotted touch-me-nots and the favorite of insects and people alike, orange butterfly milkweed.
Come October though, enter orange. I note more orange now, in the final days of my vegetable garden. On still a few green stems within their cages are luscious, large, heirloom tomatoes, all a shining orange. Following further along now dying vines, are orange pumpkins having soaked summer sun and now shouting fall and Halloween to come. Rimming the entire patch is my border of marigolds, selected last May to give me a full orange border this fall.
In my prairie gardens the butterfly milkweed pods have formed where brilliant orange blossoms bloomed months ago. They then supported orange butterflies of the monarch and fritillary variety.
The monarch has a most unique marriage with milkweeds. Females lay eggs on leaves, they hatch, and green, black and white caterpillars feast and grow to pupate into that unique chrysalis. In weeks they emerge as orange and black monarch butterflies.
Milkweeds have that white, sticky, latex sap, hence the name, that is toxic to birds and other creatures. Just has the rich colors of orange and black elicit images and may portend the mythical horrors of Halloween, the orange and black of a monarch butterfly signals to potential predators, “BEWARE! Dare not eat me or fall to sickness or death!”
There is a fascinating phenomenon biologists call the “Monarch Mimicry Complex.” Other insects that feed on milkweeds share the same black and orange coloration as Monarchs and have the same protection from predators.
Such is the case for species of milkweed beetles and milkweed bugs. The former occurs more in summer, eating the plant in a way not unhealthy to them, but enjoying the protection of their orange and black two-shielded wing covers.
Now in October, we have the milkweed bugs. They occur in two life stages at the same time, the bright and shiny, orange and black nymphs and the flat-backed, long-antenna adults. The adults sport flashy bright orange with a black front and back. A black stripe across both flat wings forms a single black band.
For native plant enthusiasts, these insects pose no threat to milkweed plants. They enjoy your milkweeds; we enjoy their October orange.
And then we have orange above. The leaves. The much-anticipated fall color change and orange emergence is well underway. Not to bog down in botany, the process is one of shortening, cooling days and chemical changes in leaves.
The carotene pigments of yellow and orange (think carrots) are present all the time. They are masked by the green-pigmented chlorophyll which is the main machine of plant food production during the growing season. As days shorten and become cool less chlorophyll is produced and fall colors present themselves.
Anthocyanin pigments are formed in fall, related to sugar in the leaves, and give us the reds and purples of autumn. Most trees turn a specific color every fall, but all are affected by moisture, temperatures and amount of sunshine. That is what makes it so interesting every fall, to anticipate and try to predict the timing and intensity of fall colors.
I find it fascinating this time of year that sugar maple orange generally begins at the top and works down. The top leaves receive more sunlight and with cool nights and sunny days, they become the orange beanies of maple treetops.
I still saw a monarch butterfly two days ago, in October. Most of its generation have winged or are winging their way on long, amazing, continental flights to wintering grounds in special Mexican forests. Following generations will come north next spring and summer.
One I see next October may be the orange connection to one of my milkweed plants and maybe even the descendant of the one monarch that passed by my orange maples and me two days ago.
