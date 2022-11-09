CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy is partnering with local Girl Scout Troop No. 52116 to celebrate National Take a Hike Day on Nov. 17 at Brennan Woods in the Clear Lake Nature Preserve.
People are invited to celebrate National Take a Hike Day with the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy and the Girl Scouts at the Clear Lake Nature Preserve where they can hike the nearly 1-mile loop in Brennan Woods and participate in a scavenger hunt created by the Girl Scouts.
The Girl Scouts are collecting canned goods for local families in need. When you participate in the hike, please bring a canned good item to be collected at the trailhead.
If you’d like to contribute items, but can’t participate in the hike there will be a collection box at the trailhead all day or donations can be dropped off at the Conservancy Office at the Clear Lake Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive.
The Girl Scouts will be there at 4 p.m. to welcome you, provide scavenger hunt instructions, collect canned goods and hand out first aid kits. Upon completing the hike, celebrate with your fellow hikers!
The trail is open from dawn to dusk and the scavenger hunt will be on display all day, so people may enjoy at their leisure if 4 p.m. doesn’t meet their schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.