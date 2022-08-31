There is something soothing and comforting about rain. Some bedside sound devices offer falling rain as one option to bring drowsiness and deep sleep. We love it when nature provides the real thing on the roof top after a long day of work or during a Sunday afternoon snooze. We’re safe and dry. We close our eyes and smile. “Let it rain...”
Of course, rain is a thing of need. Farmers, who live closest to the land, count on it. A spring without rain and seeds struggle to germinate; a summer of no rain, crops suffer, livelihoods follow.
Even if our business and bank accounts don’t count on rain, our bodies do. We tire of dryness as lawns yellow and plants wilt. A stretch of solid sunny days wears on us. The searing sun of hot days seems relentless and we just long for clouds.
Late summer dry spells are especially taxing. During the dog days of summer if we don’t provide water, our gardens struggle. We now enter September belonging as much to summer as fall. Plants show a touch of entering the fall dormancy to come. The process is accelerated by days of no water.
There was a recent stretch of no rain, where I found myself checking the forecast, looking for relief. It came on this day I was working at home on the back porch. All windows were fully open, the screens letting in warm summer air. There was then a subtle temperature change; I felt cooler. Clouds rolled in, the big puffy white ones, now some with gray bottoms. Then a distant rumble.
I knew rain was near, the only question will it be a pop-up, late summer storm that hits or misses? On this day, home was in its path. The first drops I could see on the deck were few and far between. The drops were big though each one made a distinct sound on the roof and metal gutter.
The drops soon increased and came in a steady rain, nothing violent, just a gentle rainfall with no wind. The distant thunder that had to accompany far off lightning had no effect on my immediate shower. It was wonderful. I could smell the rain and its freshness filled my body as much as the porch.
Sigurd Olson was a naturalist, gifted author and proponent of wilderness and its values. He is a favorite of many, me included. He dedicated his life to sharing the riches of the Northwoods, especially that of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northern Minnesota and Canada. In canoes and on campsites he lived as close to nature as one can. No surprise he lived many summer rains and wrote eloquently of those times.
He wrote of the sound of rain on log cabin roofs and old canvas tents. He wrote of summer rains at his beloved Listening Point, a spit of glacial rock that extended into a northern Minnesota lake on the edge of canoe country. Here, he built a small log cabin.
One favorite passage describes the morning after a welcomed rain following a long stretch of summer heat. He enjoyed the night sound on his cabin roof and looked forward to morning. He emerged into a fresh and scrubbed world. The rock ledge to the lake was washed clean of pine duff and debris.
He discovered a blooming lady slipper orchid under damp and dripping conifer boughs, it now soaking up needed nourishment. These plants are special in any condition, but wet and full of life, they bring great pleasure. I imagine his delight.
When this rain was over I, too, entered the wet world of my little slice of heaven on this old farm being restored under my humble care. I, too, found the moment most refreshing. The lawn grass no longer cracked under step. The ground was soft and grass already a bit greener, I think, than yesterday.
Out in our two-acre tallgrass prairie the Indian and big bluestem grasses tower to 8 feet. The big feather plumes of Indian grass flower heads are a rich bronze and punctuated with tiny yellow anthers. The big bluestems sport their “turkey foot” flower heads, a favorite of my sweet Jackie. I smile.
The mowed trails are already like tunnels through tall grasses, but now laden with moisture the trailside stalks lean into the path like those dangling mops at an automatic carwash. I snake my way through and smile again as the cool wetness sweeps against my arms and face.
To enjoy the charm of a late summer storm and post rain exploration we don’t need a log cabin or screened back porch, or a boundary waters wilderness, or tallgrass prairie. It can be anywhere we are. Find your Listening Point. Soak it up.
