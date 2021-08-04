Earlier this summer, I received a text and photo from friend Lisa as she was visiting a natural area in upper Michigan. The photo was a closeup of a plant stem with small leaves and in a couple of leaf axils there was a white foam, looking like spit or soap suds.
“Fred, what’s this?” her text read. I smiled immediately at a natural phenomenon I would see and interpret on many summer hikes I led at Pokagon State Park over the years.
“Spittlebugs!” I texted back. I suggested that she gently rub away the white froth and she would find the maker, a tiny, pinhead sized, nymph of an insect. She texted back that she had already left for a new area but was already looking forward to a return trip to investigate this white foam further.
Spittlebugs are insects sharing membership in the order Hemiptera which are the true bugs. Remember all bugs are insects, but not all insects are bugs. There are dozens of species, the most common being the meadow spittlebug, which varies greatly in color, but usually adults are brownish. They have sucking mouth parts to extract plant juices once piercing leaves and stems.
Spittlebugs secrete a white juice into which they pump bubbles while feeding to create a white foam. This sudsy home provides protection from predators and shields the tiny suckers from spring and summer’s searing sun.
The nymphs look like tiny, bugged-eyed, red-eyed aliens. In five to eight weeks, they transform into winged adults, which do more hopping than flying using enlarged hind legs. These adults are also called froghoppers because of their jumping skills and wider posteriors.
Neither nymphs nor adults are harmful to people and unless they reach very high numbers, they cause little or no damage to plants. They are certainly of great interest though, and worthy of close study and appreciation. By fall adults lay eggs that overwinter in leaf debris.
Lisa stopped later at the same site and found more spittlebugs and upon further searching found one that was progressing to its more mature state having developed wings and losing the red bugeyes.
About this same time, I received a couple of texts from other nature enthusiasts closer to home. They asked about these tiny, white, fuzzy tufts drifting through the air. I was originally thinking a seed type like cottonwood that floats on no wind, each seed on a tiny parachute of soft white hairs.
“No Fred, these things have tiny clear wings and six, tiny black legs…”
“Ah, an aphid!” The woolly aphid (spelled differently and no relation…).
Aphids are also plant sap suckers of the Hemiptera order. There are several thousand species, but this woolly aphid is catching the eyes of many this summer.
This aphid secretes a waxy covering which also protects it from predators and the elements. They too are of no danger to humans and again, not a threat to outdoor plants. In huge numbers they may cause twisted and curled leaves, cankers, or galls on some leaves and stems. In big numbers they may resemble a thin blanket of fuzz, but when disturbed, they all move in a shimmering unison, and some may take flight.
The flying woolly aphids draw attention and are sometimes called fairy bugs, flying fluffs, and other colorful names. So tiny, so delicate, they almost look magical as they drift by in no hurry and with no apparent focus.
We sometimes stand and stare spellbound at a gorgeous sunset or a soaring eagle or a breezy summer pasture of flowing grasses or blooming flowers, but really some of the more spectacular wonders of nature, as small as they may be, are all around us, right at our fingertips.
