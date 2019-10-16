Nature’s diverse plant species were created to reseed themselves.
As development encroaches on environmental corridors and human tastes rapidly do away with “weeds” and naturally occurring plants, it is more difficult for the species needed for a healthy, diverse Indiana landscape to thrive.
While the environment is being repaved by human development, organizations like Blue Heron Ministries and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources collect seeds to plant on reserved areas.
Blue Heron concentrates on plant species while the DNR is requesting tree seeds, which often fall to the ground in the form of what people call “nuts.”
Every Saturday in October, Blue Heron, based at the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes in Steuben County, leads prairie seed collecting trips to different areas of Steuben and LaGrange counties.
Blue Heron Executive Director Nate Simons welcomes families.
“Children often find this to be a fun experience,” he said.
Those interested in collecting seeds can meet this Saturday or Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2955 West Orland Road at noon. The group will carpool and caravan to the sites.
“We have all the tools and buckets,” said Simons.
Blue Heron started its seed collection in mid-September. A dozen volunteers led by Simons gingerly stripped seeds for a scattering this fall. Yellow coneflower, wild bergamot, showy tick trefoil, prairie dock, whorled rosinweed, black-eyed Susan, prairie dropseed and side-oats grama were harvested in a couple of restored prairies in northeastern Steuben County.
Seed collection methods vary by species. Grass seed is harvested by stripping or shaking it off the stem or by clipping the stem just below the spikelet. Shrub seed is picked or lightly beaten or shaken, using a tarp to catch the falling seed.
The window for collection is highly variable among species, ranging from only a few days to several weeks or longer, according to the U.S. Forest Service. If the window is missed, collection must wait until the next year or growing season.
Indiana’s state tree nursery in Vallonia will pay people to collect certain tree seeds throughout the state if the seeds meet DNR Division of Forestry specifications. The seeds must come from healthy trees and be picked prior to deadlines. A maximum number of seeds will be purchased.
Details about the program, amount paid for seeds and timelines are at in.gov/dnr/forestry/9799.
DNR Forestry’s goal is to produce 2-3 million seedlings each year for conservation plantings. Because of natural factors, achieving that goal requires planting about 8.5 million seeds.
DNR Forestry, which operates the nurseries, orchestrates statewide seed collection with the goal of diversifying the seed source. Such diversification allows the nursery to grow seedlings that will be well adapted to grow into mature trees throughout the state.
Tree seeds still being accepted this year are shagbark hickory, chinkapin oak, red oak, white oak, shellbark hickory, swamp white oak, black oak, swamp chestnut oak, bur oak and pin oak. Contact the Vallonia Nursery at 812-358-3621 or vallonianursery@dnr.IN.gov for more information.
Pointers provided by the DNR to those interested in collecting seeds include to always call ahead to make sure the seeds one plans to collect are still needed. Collect only seeds — not fruit, leaves, sticks or trash. Keep species separate and keep acorns cool until they can be delivered to the nursery.
