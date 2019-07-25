Identifying butterflies can be difficult.
“But what about skippers?” asked my scribe Bill Schmidt, when he accompanied me on my third monitoring session of the season. Per the Michigan Butterfly Network, part of the North American Butterfly Monitoring Network, four of six required counts must occur between June 1 and July 20. No more than one run a week.
John Brittenham of Blue Heron Ministries conducted a several-hour classroom training to a full house this spring at the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes followed about a month later by a demonstration in the field. Northern Indiana is part of the Michigan Butterfly Network because Indiana doesn’t have a butterfly monitoring program.
Michigan started its program in 2011, based at the Kalamazoo Nature Center, with about 10 sites. One of them was just over the state line in the South Bend area.
Its main goals are to engage the public in significant scientific research for butterflies which can lend insight into the status of regional ecosystems, while simultaneously engaging both science and society. As of September, more than 2,100 surveys have been completed. During the 2018 season, surveys were conducted on at least 72 monitoring routes.
That includes my route at Trine State Recreation Area. I mapped it out last year and got my six prescribed counts, some of them in incredible heat.
During those counts last year, I did not log one skipper.
I see a lot of moths, at least I am pretty sure they are moths, in the grassland area I monitor. I believe them to be moths due to their shape and their behavior: resting deep in the grass and flying quickly through the blades to find a new resting place.
Moths are night fliers, not generally seen during the day. A skipper is not a moth. It flies during the day and is more closely related to the butterfly.
Some butterflies are easy to identify: the large, flashy orange monarch; the small silvery-blue azure; the imposing and brightly marked tiger swallowtail.
Recently, I have also come to know the red-spotted purple, a black butterfly with blue on top of its wings and orangish-red spots underneath.
But if you look at it, really study it, there is a lot more than black, blue and red. Butterflies have an amazing patchwork of bands, streaks, dots and other strikingly precise markings. The underside of the wing is often vastly different from the upper side.
In the field guide, there are 76 pages of butterfly photos and descriptions. The next 47 pages is skippers. Some are a little bigger than the others. Some are tawny colored and others are darker brown. They don’t all look exactly the same, but even in the illustrations in the book, it is hard to tell one from another. Let alone in the outdoors when they are flitting here and there.
While I was walking with Bill and dismissing numerous fluttery things as moths, he asked how I knew they were moths. Mostly by their flight pattern, I told him, and their shape.
He got me thinking though. Skippers might have similar shapes as moths sometimes. And, they might be found in similar locations.
So, I made it a mission to get to know skippers better. I went out into my yard and looked. I found a pearl crescent butterfly with a wing that looked like a bird had taken a bite out of it. It almost could have been a northern crescent, but the northern crescent is not listed on the tally sheet I take into the field. The tally sheet has been quite useful in identifying butterflies as it helps me rule out the ones that probably are not found in our area.
As luck would have it, on my fourth sweltering monitoring expedition Friday, I saw a skipper. This was a solid example of a skipper with a stout body and jet wings. It stopped in a patch of poison ivy and rested there long enough for me to gingerly creep into position to get pictures with my phone.
At home, I studied them carefully. Then, I looked up every skipper on the tally list I take into the field. Silver spotted skipper — nope, its bold white marking set it apart from my specimen. Juvenal’s duskywing — its wings are more rounded and mottled than the dark-colored skipper I photographed. European skipper — too reddish. Delaware skipper — too golden.
Dun skipper — well, that had to be it. It is dark colored with a few spots on the inner and outer wing. Literally dozens of the skippers in the book look exactly like that. Their descriptions sometime help by telling the time of year they are usually active. The dun skipper seemed to fit the bill.
I was proud. I am learning my skippers. I took the pictures and the time, and I got it right.
I emailed the photos to Ronda at the Michigan Butterfly Network.
“Is this a dun skipper?”
I expected her to answer in the affirmative and possibly even congratulate me on my great identification skills.
“Hi, Amy,” she replied. “No, it’s a Little Glassywing.”
What? They are not on my field sheet.
Maybe it was a rare find. I asked Ronda; whose patience, I might say, is greatly appreciated.
“I think the LGW is probably fairly common during the right time,” she replied.
Oh, geez. The pull-down list in PollardBase when I enter my butterflies for Ronda to OK and tabulate with the other Michigan records has many more butterflies on it than the two-page log I take with me on my walks. I imagine the Little Glassywing is there.
The world of butterflies — and skippers — opened significantly with the understanding that my northern Indiana list is not an end-all. While I knew I might see a random rogue, seasonal normalities may also be uncommon enough not to be listed on the printout.
That’s where the photos come in. Bill brought his camera with him with the hopes of getting some colorful photos. I enjoyed the company and it also is invaluable to have good images of the butterflies when I identify them. Or, more accurately, when Ronda identifies them.
The more I monitor, the more I become familiar with the local butterflies. When a red admiral landed in front of me Friday, I knew it right off the bat. No doubt at all and a first-time sighting in my two years on the route.
I’m pretty sure, after describing it to Ronda, that I saw a red-spotted purple that day too. They seem to be popping up all over the place the past week or so.
The harder you look, the more time, the more patience you invest, the more nature’s miracles and beauty open before your eyes.
