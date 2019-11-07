Not everyone feeds birds year-round. Come late spring, early summer, the winter birds have returned north and our resident birds come back from the south and feast mainly on insects, worms and other invertebrates. Spring bird feeders come alive with migrating orioles, rose-breasted grosbeaks and hummingbirds. Out come the sugar water and grape jelly feeders and we are delighted by the bright colors and colorful antics of these neotropical migrants as they dart in and out for our spring and early summer sweet offerings.
Come summer, some bird feeding enthusiasts become less concerned about the year-round seed eaters, if not discouraged by the sole dominance of blackbirds and starlings that pound down a suet cake in one day’s time. Bird seed offerings become less of a concern as wild seeds begin appearing on the landscape and the bird watchers become busy in gardens, beaches, ballgames and other summer events.
Come November though, as we pull up our coat collars upon stepping outside, our instincts tell us to maybe stock up our own pantries and that of the bird feed storage bins as well. A couple of weeks ago, dark-eyed juncos and white throated sparrows reappeared, both favorites at our winter feeders. I still have my eyes open for the first tree sparrow of the season with its brown streaked back, clear breast with a dark central spot, and its “charming, sweet call,” as my friend Bud Starling used to describe it.
I get excited this time of year and start cleaning out our long-used feeders. The timing is not critical though, as for seed and berry eating birds, this is the milk and honey season. No other season, are wild foods more available. A walk through our prairies sometimes spooks a rush of air as a flock of goldfinches explodes from a patch of coneflowers and tall coreoposis. These plants boasted a blast of yellow just months ago and now each stem and stalk extends beakfuls of seeds.
I was recently visited by good friend and colleague, John Schaust, also chief naturalist for the Wild Birds Unlimited franchise, featuring bird feeders, houses, bird watching and associated supplies. We chatted and walked up our lane from the house towards the front prairies and county road. Just up from the garden, we noted clusters of wild grapes, abundant and now obvious, as the surrounding leaves withered and fell leaving the fruit laden vines creeping up the dead elm. “Ah, there’s some food for a few winter robins and bluebirds,” we mused.
A couple of more feet, another dead snag entangled with more vines, these being Virginia creeper, also containing fruit, not as many as the grapes, but striking with their deep purple-black berries on striking maroon stalks.
Those berry-holding stalks, by the way, some long ago botanist with an apparent flare for linguistic fun labeled as “peduncles!” - Yeah, “peduncles.” Lay that on fellow hikers as you walk off a meal this holiday season. “Oh my, check out these beautiful purple peduncles on the gray dogwood bushes!”
Another few feet up the lane, John points out a leafless vine on another leafless trunk, this one with extended stiff branchlets, each with big clusters of poison ivy berries. Not one peduncle looked void of a berry, but we know as fall progresses into winter and then spring, the vines will be cleaned of berries by bluebirds, robins, flickers and cedar waxwings. Another possible visitor is the yellow-rumped warbler, the one warbler that can over winter here, departing from its normal insect diet and eating such fruit. What a thrill it will be if I’m lucky enough to be out here when such a bird stops by for a treat.
Another few feet and another plant with berries. This one is bush-like, but actually a huge perennial wildflower — pokeweed. It has a thick purple trunk, purple branches, and yes, striking purple peduncles, each holding a cylindrical cluster of deep purple-black berries. As tempting as these succulent berries look to us, they are poisonous to humans.
Of course we would not want to munch on poison ivy berries either, for the resulting rash would be miserable. Birds are not allergic. One study showed over 60 species of birds enjoy poison ivy berries.
We can eat wild grape, maybe mix them with the sweeter and pulpier domestic grapes for jams and wines. Virginia creeper berries are not good for human consumption. All of these native berries, though, are good for and highly sought by wintering birds. It was a treat to see such variety growing in such abundance in a short space along our lane. It was like walking along the produce isle of the local grocery store if there was a special section for birds.
November is the month of thanksgivings. We’re thankful for family, friends and loved ones; thankful for the blessings of good health and well being. We are thankful for our food and shelter and for that of our friends in nature. We enjoy it all and are thankful.
