Fly fishing show coming in February
FORT WAYNE — The Three Rivers Fly Fishers will hold the 2020 Fort Wayne Fly Fishing/Fly Tying Show on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Classic Café, 4832 Hillegas Road.
Fly tyers, vendors and speakers from around the Midwest will attend. Admission is $10 per person for adults, $5 per person for ages 12 to 17 and free for children age 11 and younger.
Speakers include Jerry Regan at 9:30 a.m. on Michigan flies; Brent Walchuk at 11:30 a.m. on Four Seasons of Blue; and Jerry Regan again at 1:30 p.m. for the Michigan Hex. Other activities include instructional tying, an 8-foot bamboo No. 5 custom rod by Jerry Drake, Kids Korner for ages 8 to 80; giveaways and a silent auction.
Go to 3RFF.org or call 627-2829 for more information.
Prairie burning seminar in Auburn tonight
AUBURN — Nate Simons, the executive director of Blue Heron Ministries, will be sharing his extensive knowledge of prairies and prescribed burns tonight at Reike Park.
The session will be held 6-8 p.m. at 1600 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Prescribed burns mimic lightning strikes and Native American burns from the past and are critical to sustaining healthy prairie ecosystems.
On Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fremont Public Library, 1004 Toledo St., Fremont, Simons will present a natural history of the lakes. He will talk about the diversity and habitats of pre-settlement northeastern Indiana, which includes geological activity and Native American lifestyles.
Blue Heron Ministries oversees preserves and provides land management and restoration services. It is headquartered at the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes in Steuben County.
Indiana forest plan to be updated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is working with conservation groups and forest stakeholders to update the 2010 Forest Action Plan, a 10-year strategic document that considers the conditions and trends of forest resources in the state and provides long-term strategies to address threats.
The plan encompasses Indiana’s approximately 5 million acres of forestland, 84% of which is privately owned and 16% of which is owned by public institutions including federal, state and local governments.
Stakeholders including Hoosier National Forest, the DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Indiana Forest and Woodland Owners Association, professional forester associations. About 30 other conservation and environmental organizations also have contributed to the update process through involvement with the Indiana Forest Stewardship Coordinating Committee.
A draft update of the plan is available for public comment at dnr.IN.gov/forestry/10319.htm until March 27. The final plan will be released early this summer.
A series of public meetings will be scheduled to discuss the draft. Dates and locations will be posted online when available.
More information about the Forest Action Plan update process and engaging Indiana’s forest stakeholders is available on the Forest Action Plan webpage: dnr.IN.gov/forestry/5436.htm.
