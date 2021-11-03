Five years ago we began the process of converting our 3.7 acre hay field into a Monarch Meadow with a seasonal seven-thenths of acre wetland in the center. The first two years were the necessary evil, carefully applying herbicide to the parcel to rid it of the hay field plants, mainly non-natives.
It was not a good look during the growing seasons of 2017 and 2018. As with the process of cleaning a child’s room, it must look worse before it gets better! I admit, we kind of enjoyed the rolling hills with hay grass gently blowing in soft waves on breezy days. It was equally satisfying to see the field freshly mowed or with scattered round bales.
With no eye on the bank, we gave away the hay just to get it mowed and free from encroaching trees and non-native shrubs. For nearly 20 years, though, we would look at the field and have the vision of it being a low-grass prairie with a damp sedge meadow in the center. What a display of native plants that would be and haven for wildlife.
We enrolled the ground in a federal Natural Resource Conservation Service program in 2016 and work began the next year. The program was designed to encourage plants that were pollinator-friendly for special insects. It is often referred to as a “pollinators project,” but then the program was referred to as the “Monarch Habitat Development Project.”
This thrilled my Jackie to no end as she loved monarch butterflies and would include them in her science studies for her classes when teaching elementary school. Of course, in addition to monarchs we would attract butterflies of all species, other pollinator insects, and grassland birds from tiny dickcissels and sedge wrens to big wild turkeys.
The backdrop for all wildlife would be these gently rolling acres of numerous native plants in a steady sequence of blooming from early spring to late fall. It is a slow go at first and I cautioned Jackie to maintain her enthusiasm through the first few years as we planted and nurtured the native species, and they would gradually thrive and overcome the non-native (“weeds”).
We are now completing the second growing season of the project and after the initial seeding in early 2019 and two years of overseeding and mowing, we are seeing results! There is a strong presence of native grasses, sedges, rushes, and wildflowers and all indications are they will thrive with continued management by fire and spot treatments of herbicide.
This morning at dawn, I received a text from dear friend Terri Gorney. We share a love of November, and we exchange pleasantries every year, early month, sometimes with a card or a text/e-mail with a quote or passage from some reading. Today, first thing she sent this text with a passage from Stillwater Road by Gladys Taber. I read it and looked outside and realized the author could have been walking our trails, through the woods, along the wetland fen and out to the open meadow and prairies.
So I did the same. I dressed for the cool, damp, drizzly morning and ventured out. My steps took me out to the Monarch Meadow and the north edge trail offered me a sweeping view over the rolling hills. I smiled at the results as more things become noticeable as non-natives become more background to welcomed natives. The grasses, little bluestem and side oats gramma, are now that beautiful golden-bronze of November. To think two years ago there were none.
There are a few late-blooming brown-eyed Susans and New England asters providing some color, but the bulk of color now are the wonderful earth tones of plants in seed and senesce. One catches my eye, the wild senna. It is a legume and one with which I had little experience before this project. It is native and produces a cluster of beautiful, yellow mustard-colored flowers that are wonderful for pollinator bees and butterflies, particularly many species of sulphur butterflies.
I enjoyed seeing their bright flowers among the grasses and wild lavender bergamot this July and August. Now, their locust-like leaves are turning a muted yellow-brown and where there were once yellow flower clusters, now dangle long, thin, black pods, exposing rectangular seeds when opened. Striking, they are.
You would like our trails now, Jackie. You would be happy and smile with our results.
Now in November, the leaves spread cloth of gold and red on the ground. The open fields take on a cinnamon tone and the wild blackberry cane in the swamp are frosted purple.
— Gladys Taber
