INDIANAPOLIS — Your guide to Indiana’s best values in outdoor recreation is available now at on.IN.gov/recguide.Guides
And your guide to Indiana fishing is available at on.IN.gov/fishingguide.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ 2022 Indiana Recreation Guide is the source for information on state parks, state forests, lakes, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns and other DNR properties.
Soon, free printed copies of each will be available at local retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other DNR properties.
Paper copies of the guides also are available at the DNR booth in Tackle Town, in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, through Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
Annual entrance passes for state park properties can be purchased in person at the gatehouse or offices of state park properties during business hours, at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis during business hours or at shopINstateparks.com.
Indiana resident passes cost $50. For individuals 65 years old or older, the price is $25. Annual passes for vehicles with out-of-state license plates are $70. Normal daily gate fees for residents at most properties are $7 per in-state vehicle. For more information on Indiana state park properties, visit stateparks.IN.gov.
Fishing licenses can be purchased and printed at INHuntFish.com. They can also be purchased at retailers, county clerk offices, most DNR properties throughout the state, as well as at the Boat, Sport and Travel Show.
