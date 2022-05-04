For you bird feeding enthusiasts, by the time you read this, your yards and feeders are exploding with color and commotion. This first week of May might be the most exciting for birders and bird feeders.
The bright and brilliant breeding birds of our region are back in full glory. I had my first striking black and white, with a crimson red necktie, rose-breasted grosbeak last week, but he stayed just the day and moved on.
Drabber, but no less exciting in their return, a catbird and house wren, got my attention. The catbird found great interest in a suet cake; the wren immediately got busy checking out nest boxes and one gourd for its summer nursery.
This morning, even as I type at the dining table, the color frenzy flashes by me, back and forth beyond the row of windows. It is almost hard to concentrate. The orioles came back overnight. There are a several male Baltimore orioles and one male orchard oriole. The splendid bright orange and jet black Baltimores never disappoint. The brick red and dull black orchards, the same.
Zipping by and stopping at two feeders this side of the house was a first of year (the abbreviated FOY, in birding vernacular) male ruby-throated hummingbird. Even on this low-light morning, it is bright enough to feature that violet-purple-ruby throat. It just pops!
More rose-breasted grosbeaks now, a striking, vested, rufous-sided towhee, and back for more food are the sleek and adorned red-winged blackbirds.
Through all this excitement though, one migrator secretly remains at a distance this morning. I heard one calling several times the past two weeks and then again, this morning as I was out at first light. More often heard than seen, I was treated to a good look at a white-throated sparrow several days ago when it quietly emerged from the undergrowth and momentarily visited the feeders, selecting a few seeds from the ground below and disappearing back into the shadows from where it came.
The white-throated sparrow is just passing through. They breed in mostly northern coniferous forests, their range sweeping across the southern half of all Canada and dipping into the northern halves of the Great Lakes states. In our area, we enjoy them mostly during fall and spring migrations, occasionally a straggler or two will remain all winter.
As they do on breeding grounds, here they seek cover in shrubby areas and thickets, feeding on seeds mostly, and old fruits. They occasionally emerge and visit feeding areas, often staying on the ground, sometimes scratching for seed, kicking both feet.
It is one of the bigger sparrows, brownish as all are, but distinguished by light stripes on their head and throat. Here is where it gets interesting. There are two color morphs for this sparrow. On some, the stripes are a tan, on others a near bright white. Both have yellow lores, a tiny patch of yellow behind the upper beak to just above the eye. Some are brighter yellow than others.
Research by Canadian ornithologist James Lowther in 1961, tells us that tan morph males mate only with white morph females and white morph males mate only with tan morph females. Further studies by Lowther and others show that white striped birds of either gender are more aggressive, while tan striped birds are more nurturing. While white morphs might sing more loudly, defend territories and court mates more aggressively, tan morphs of each gender feed and care for young better.
Beyond all the biology though, what I find most intriguing is the song of the white-throated sparrow. It is a delightful, high and unchanging pitch, slowly sung series of notes. Put to words it resembles, “Poor Sam… Peabody, Peabody, Peabody…..” Or as a nod to our northern neighbors where the sparrow finds home sweet summer home, the mnemonic phrase of “Oh sweet … Canada, Canada, Canada….”
The song is sometimes delivered almost hesitantly, quaveringly, as if the singer is afraid of giving away its deep cover among thick and dark vegetation. I have heard it several mornings recently, always on dark, overcast, moody mornings. The song seems somewhat haunting and most appropriate at these times. I picture the singer peering furtively from a concealed perch low to the ground…. “Oh sweet Canada, Canada, Canada…”
I stop and smile when I hear it. I glance its direction, not expecting to see the singer, but maybe it notes my attention. It won’t note my smile, nor know my appreciation. For the bird it’s just a song. It will soon leave. There will be more songs to sing, more about which to sing, at its journey’s end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.