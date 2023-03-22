Now mid-March we see signs of spring arriving this week. From the kitchen windows last week, I saw something big and brown working its way through the last year’s grasses and brambles at the woodland edge, coming towards the yard. In seconds, one of the largest woodchucks I have ever seen emerged and lumbered laboriously onto the lawn. It was so big, looking so fat, I laughed out loud. It was a dirty dark brown, not surprisingly, this likely his first foray from the hole of winter’s hibernation. He lumbered off before I could get my camera.
I say “he” as we know the male woodchuck emerges first. He begins his search for Miss Woodchuck as the cycle of life begins to turn for another year.
This morning I drove to town just as the sun was a bright yellow ball halfway emerged above the east horizon. Around the first curve, another dark moving object caught my eye. It was just inside Kelly and Steve’s hayfield, mowed short from last year’s final cutting and now covered with a thin layer of snow. Another woodchuck, this one now running parallel to the road. He was the size and shape of a full watermelon, but with a short stubby tail and four short legs that were kicking into full sprint.
I sped up, caught up, and then slowed down to keep him on my left wing. I glanced down at the speedometer. We were both doing 12 miles per hour. I’ve seen woodchucks bolt when caught some distance from their holes, but never was I able to time one.
It was about a 40-yard dash, he is going full speed for the fencerow at the field edge. We reached it at the same time, he pulling to a stop, no doubt relieved to be in its cover.
I smiled and continued down the road. Amazing thing, nature observation. Amazing to see things that possibly no one else has seen or has seen in a similar manner. I doubt the literature holds much data on the speed of running rodents. But now, I know one fact of nature possibly rarely, if ever, considered. A woodchuck can run 12 mph.
Mice and voles scurry in their little grassy tunnels, but only for very short distances. Squirrels bolt for trees, but again they don’t really air it out for long stretches. A chipmunk or a thirteen- lined ground squirrel might go for 10 or 15 feet on a run, but hardly enough time or distance to put a stopwatch on them. Muskrats and beavers move quickly when startled, but given their wetland worlds, within a short distance they submerge and disappear.
But woodchucks … as portly and as slow moving as they seem when lazily foraging for food, they can turn tail and break into a dead sprint for quite some distance. So I found.
