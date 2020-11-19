INDIANAPOLIS — The Natural Resources Commission accepted preliminary adoption of amendments to state law related to hunting deer and wild turkeys and trapping beavers during a meeting on Tuesday.
Granting preliminary adoption starts a long and deliberative process, including a public comment period that includes the ability to participate in public hearings conducted by the NRC’s Division of Hearings.
The amendments granted preliminary adoption include allowing hunters the option of using a 28-, 16- or 10-gauge shotgun and .410 shotguns to hunt wild turkeys, in addition to having the option of using other equipment that is already legal in the spring and fall turkey season, as well as adding the No. 9 tungsten super shot. Additionally, it removes the restriction requiring the powder used in muzzleloaders for deer hunting to be loaded only from the muzzle end of the muzzleloader.
Fall firearms season for turkey has closed, and is only permitted in select Indiana counties, which include Noble, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb. Archery, including crossbows, is allowed statewide Dec. 5 to Jan. 3. A statewide firearms season is also observed April 22 to May 9.
In other action, the NRC:
• Added the long-eared owl, grasshopper sparrow, black-billed cuckoo, Hudsonian godwit, boreal chorus frog, false map turtle and northern brook lamprey to the special concerns list.
The first NRC meeting for 2021 will be held Jan. 19 in Indianapolis.
More details on all actions taken by the NRC and supporting documents can be found at nrc.IN.gov/2354.htm.
The NRC is an autonomous board that addresses topics pertaining to the DNR and the NRC Division of Hearings. NRC members include the DNR director, heads of three other state agencies (Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Indiana Office of Tourism Development, and the Indiana Department of Transportation), six citizens appointed by the governor on a bipartisan basis, the chair of the DNR’s advisory council, and the president of the Indiana Academy of Science. The Academy of Science president and the agency heads, other than the DNR director, may appoint proxies to serve the commission in their absences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.