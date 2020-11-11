The Indiana Department of Natural Resources gift pack keeps giving the entire year.
The $99 gift pack includes a 2021 resident annual entrance permit, a one-year subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine and calendar, and one of two $65 gift card options. One gift card option can be used at the campgrounds and another gift card option, for those who like to enjoy nature from the indoors, is a $65 State Park Inns gift card.
Either can be upgraded to $100 by paying $35 more. Various pack types are available.
Orders ship within three to five business days. Orders received by Dec. 6 will ship by Dec. 14. The offer is available through Dec. 31.
Packs can be purchased online only at shopINstateparks.com.
Indiana has 32 state parks and reservoirs throughout the state. The entrance permit grants gate entrance for all of 2021 for all state park properties beginning Jan. 1.
The inns gift card can be used at any of seven state park lodging facilities, as well as at the award-winning Pete Dye-designed golf course at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis. The card can also be used for lodging, meals in the dining rooms, or gift purchases.
The camping gift card can be used toward the rental of cabins (excluding inns-operated cabins), campsites, cottages, group camps, recreation buildings, rent-a-camp cabins, shelters, youth and rally camps at all state park and reservoir properties. It can also be used at a handful of DNR Division of Forestry properties, including Deam Lake State Recreation Area, Greene-Sullivan State Forest, and Starve Hollow SRA.
The camping gift card may also be used to purchase daily entrance, lake permits, horse tags, and any other items sold by park-operated gates, stores and gift shops. The camping gift card cannot be used at any privately operated concessions, camp stores, marinas or saddle barns.
Outdoor Indiana is a bi-monthly magazine that brings you the best of the state’s outdoors in 48 pages of full color. The normal subscription rate is $15 per year.
Read more details about the Outdoor Indiana magazine at outdoorindiana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.