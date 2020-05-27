BLOOMINGTON — An Angola native is a leader in national environmental initiatives.
Andrea Webster, a 2003 Angola High School graduate, received one of a handful of Campus Catalyst Awards at Indiana University this year. Webster, an IU Bloomington employee, received the Staff Innovation Award.
Webster is implementation manager for the IU Environmental Resilience Institute.
“My job is to work with local governments across the state of Indiana,” said Webster, “to help them prepare for climate change.”
The Staff Innovation Award recognizes “outstanding contributions and achievements in advancing campus sustainability initiatives addressing sustainability challenges with overlapping and complex ecological, social and economic dimensions at Indiana University Bloomington,” says information published by the university.
“Andrea created the idea of the Resilience Cohort and successfully launched the program in 2019,” says nomination information. “She has accomplished a feat that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago — getting 14 Indiana communities to complete greenhouse gas inventories. The cohort is having a massive impact on climate action and preparedness across the state. Without her leadership and creativity, this program would have never happened and Indiana would not be prepared for climate change.”
The Resilience Cohort program matches Hoosier communities with the tools, training and expertise needed to measure and reduce local greenhouse gas emissions. The program was launched in summer 2019 through a partnership between Sustain IU and the Environmental Resilience Institute.
Before that, Indianapolis, Bloomington and South Bend were the only Indiana cities to have conducted greenhouse gas inventories of their own. Now local governments representing 35% of the state’s population have completed inventories using recent data.
This year, the program continues, with 11 cities — Carmel, Elkhart, Evansville, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Gary, Goshen, Michigan City, Richmond, West Lafayette and Zionsville — creating greenhouse gas reduction plans.
The climate action plans outline specific activities the communities will undertake to achieve reduced emissions targets. The plans will then be presented to elected officials for review and approval by the end of the year.
Webster works with a staff of around 10 people coordinating efforts by around 100 university employees across the campus. While she works at the IU campus, Webster networks throughout the state. She said she has occasionally run into Angola Mayor Richard Hickman at conferences.
“I’ve met with Mayor Richard Hickman a few times,” said the daughter of Tom and Patti Webster of Angola.
She realized her calling while pursuing a degree at IU in French. She became involved in environmental issues, “trying to get more recycling bins on campus,” she said.
Her first job was for a nonprofit, the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, in Lexington, Kentucky.
She earned a masters degree in public administration at the Maxwell School of Syracuse and masters in science and environmental studies at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, also in Syracuse.
For four years, she whet her appetite for environmentalism in Louisville, Kentucky’s sustainability office. She helped implement policies that were passed by state legislature, including facilitating on-site renewable energy for businesses.
“We were moving the city along in its efforts to reduce its impacts on climate change,” she said.
One of her most visible successes was instituting artistic bus shelters; public transportation is a way to reduce gas emissions from numerous private vehicles.
“It was a really fun job,” Webster said.
NASA says the effects of climate change are readily visible. Glaciers have shrunk, ice on rivers and lakes is breaking up earlier, plant and animal behavior has shifted. Scientists predict an accelerated sea level and more intense heat waves.
“Taken as a whole, the range of published evidence indicates that the net damage costs of climate change are likely to be significant and to increase over time,” says a statement from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Webster assisted the city of Louisville in heat studies. Just recently, she said, the city released its climate action plan and is in the process of launching a greenhouse gas reduction plan.
Through her work at IU, Webster said she is encouraged to see Indiana cities also being progressive in understanding and dealing with the effects of climate change.
