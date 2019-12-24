Usher in 2020 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks.
First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start the new year and provide a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and connect with friends.
Information on First Day events in Indiana is at bit.ly/2S6yOT6.
The guided hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks — stateparks.org and facebook.com/Americas-State-Parks-205324976548604. Hikes will take place in all 50 states.
First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks.
Some nearby hikes include:
• Chain O’Lakes State Park, 2 p.m., This hike is approximately 2 miles and should take about an hour. Meet at the Sand Lake beach parking lot for a guided hike followed by hot cocoa and cookies (as supplies last). In the case of extreme cold, the hike will still take place but may be shortened.
• Pokagon State Park, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Meet at the CCC Shelter for a 3 mile hike. Hikers will be treated to a bonfire, cocoa and treats after the hike. Parking will be in the South Beach parking lot or near the basketball courts.
• Indiana Dunes State Park, 10 a.m. to noon CT, Meet at the Indiana Dunes State Park Nature Center for a 1.5 mile, 90 minute hike. Explore the park landscapes and learn about the three tallest dunes on the Indiana lakeshore. At the end, hikers will be welcomed by park volunteers with warm drinks, snacks and a campfire provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes. Indiana Dunes Tourism will give completing participants a 3-Dune Challenge sticker. Dress for the weather.
• Ouabache State Park, 11 a.m., The hike will start and end at the bison enclosure parking lot. Hike will be on Trail 1, around the bison enclosure, with a stop at the feeding station where guests will be able to observe American bison up close. It’s an easy trail with a gravel surface, but there are a few wet areas — boots or tennis shoes are recommended. Pets must be leashed.
• Salamonie Lake, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Meet at the Interpretive Center for this moderate hike down the Salamonie Tree Trail. Dress for weather. Advance registration is requested by calling 468-2127.
• Turkey Run State Park, noon-1 p.m., Meet at the nature center for this 1 mile hike. This trail is rugged and potentially slippery. Hiking boots are required. Attendees must be able to lift their leg to a 90 degree angle. If the weather is not conducive for a hike into Rocky Hollow, a shorter and easier alternative will be offered.
