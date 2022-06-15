The poet Billy Collins, writing of a perfect spring moment in his poem, “Today,” said that it was so breezy, and so etched in light, and his garden was bursting with so many peonies, that he felt like taking a hammer to his glass globe paperweight just to release the “inhabitants from their snow-covered cottage.” They too, he said, should be able to walk out into “a larger dome of blue and white,” holding hands and squinting in the bright sun.
We had a good many days like that this spring — cool and clear and airy — and although I’m not driven to do anything as drastic as Collins’ imagery, I still find myself wishing that we had at least a few more weeks to enjoy blooming irises and new leaves and the scent of overturned soil before the heat of summer beats down on us.
If anything, spring teaches us about the fleeting nature of life — how quickly we come and go — and why we have to recognize and appreciate the moments that we suspect will never happen exactly the same way again.
For the first time in my life I have been writing in a daily journal, and in re-reading about my spring days for this story, I noticed how often I mentioned that one thing, that one small instance, although seemingly inconsequential, that still seemed to make my days complete.
On May 5, I wrote that a scarlet tanager, an even more dramatic and colorful cousin to the summer tanagers I see most springs, suddenly appeared on a branch of the tulip poplar not far from my cabin; I had been busy at something, but looked up just in time to see it. Despite diligently keeping an eye out for it for the next week, I never spotted it again. Grosbeaks and warblers and thrushes, yes, but the tanager seemed to be there just that one time, as if it knew I needed it that day.
A week later, I noted that I saw a female Baltimore oriole that came to our feeder with pine needles in its bright silver beak. It was apparently building a nest, which is a reason for celebration in itself, but seeing her dutifully set the needles on a wide wooden porch rail, turn and eat a bit of a sliced orange, then pick up the needles again to fly off, left me thinking that I had never seen such a thing, and it is unlikely I ever will again.
Yet a week or so later, I recalled climbing a ladder to peer into a bluebird box that I noticed had been ransacked — perhaps by a raccoon — and as I pulled the box’s door open, found myself eye-to- eye with a little gray tree frog, as curious, I suppose, by my visit as I was of seeing him waiting in the dark.
No bigger than a quarter, he never moved as I shut the door and latched it shut.
A few days later, I walked below the house to a halfacre spot I have cleared of brush and ivy and weeds.
Over the past few years, I have installed a number of bird boxes and have stacked wood wherever I cut it, not wanting to expend any more energy than the cutting itself required. Tired of mowing around the piles, I took a cool and wet afternoon to load the wood into a wheelbarrow and consolidate the stacks, tossing some of the water-logged pieces into a wash. I suspected that I’d be surprised by a mouse or chipmunk, maybe a beetle or earthworm, under the bottom pieces, but instead found four or five Northern slimy salamanders (that’s their name, not my opinion) under one pile, and two or three American toads, one of them so dark that I took a double-take, beneath the other.
Day after day this spring, I have had those perfect but fleeting moments of observation. For instance, it was pure magic to watch two fox kits napping in the afternoon sun early last month. They weren’t far from their den, and a few days later, I was in just the right spot when their mother came through the cover of a heavy stand of trees only to see me, drop a bird from her mouth, turn, and run. It was a brief moment, but one I will remember as long as I can remember, I suppose.
I walked to the edge of a wetlands I frequent on a surprisingly cool day last week.
I had my camera along and was hopeful of finding a duck or egret or muskrat looking the other way so I could steal a photo; instead, I nearly stepped on a very young groundhog. The pup was so frightened of me that it didn’t move an inch, and I could clearly see it shaking in fear as I snapped its picture several times. Only then did I hear its mother running along a log across the shallow water. With teeth bared and another pup in tow behind her, she was on her way to the rescue; I beat a hasty retreat.
In this magnificent spring, I have walked miles with that camera, luckier than most people to see the drama of a thunderstorm moving across a March sky; to nearly stumble across a sluggish and mud-splattered snapping turtle in the mire of a swamp; to witness a St. Patrick’s Day full moon on a crystal clear night; to watch a wood duck drake come in for a landing on a pond, its silver wings the color of an angel’s; to find one of the most beautiful snails I have ever seen as it trundled across the blackened stump of a burned tree; to see a carpet of fire pinks and yellow trout lilies and delicate spring beauties backlit by a setting sun as I walked up a hillside from the woods.
This very evening, as I sat at my desk to write, I saw — just for a moment — what I think was a willow flycatcher, up from the wetlands below us, as it lit on a shepherd’s hook, a red geranium hanging below it. That scene, like hundreds of others before it, was fleeting, something that I may forget unless I record it on a page of my journal.
It was another gift before spring leaves us.
Mike Lunsford is a contributor to the Tribune Star in Terre Haute
