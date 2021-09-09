AUBURN — After his first hunt in 2012 at the age of 6, Lane Sutton was hooked.
He didn’t bag a turkey that year, in fact it took him three years to bag his first, but year after year he kept returning because of the friendships that were made. Since then he has bagged several turkeys, deer and wild hogs and predators in Texas.
Sutton, of rural LaOtto, suffers from spina bifida and relies on his wheelchair to get around. That didn’t stop him from wanting to learn how to hunt though, which led him to his first hunt with Turkey Tracks, a not-for-profit organization from Knox.
Turkey Tracks was started in 2009 by Doug and Carol Corey, of Knox, who lost their son in 2012 to Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Turkey Tracks pairs disabled youth with local hunters for a weekend of hunting. The majority of the hunts are for turkey, but in the past few years a group has been traveling to Texas to hunt other species.
Lane said on the morning of the first hunt in Angola there was snow on the ground. That didn’t stop him though all he wanted to do was hunt. That first hunt, Lane joined a group organized by Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer John Deem.
In an effort to give back to the organization that has given him so much Lane has organized a fundraiser banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb County Horseman’s Association, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn.
With less than a week remaining before the event Lane said things are going well.
The banquet will include a pulled pork dinner for $10, a live auction, silent auction, raffles and bake sale.
Carol Corey said Lane has taken her basic outline for a fundraiser and ran with it, organizing the whole thing with help of his parents Andy and Amy Sutton.
The Coreys said Turkey Tracks not only gives disabled youth the opportunity to hunt, it also allows them to make friendships that can last a lifetime.
“Our son, Eric, was an avid hunter,” they said. “He wanted to start the hunt to give back to kids in his situation.”
The average hunt pairs 10 youth with 10 hunters who spend a day hunting with them. Over the years the Coreys have learned to accommodate any child and their disability. The families of hunters are treated to a weekend away from home as food and accommodations are taken care of for the weekend.
Carol said the hunts are sometimes the only time these families get away from home.
Along with sponsoring the youth hunts the Coreys also provide a hunt for wounded warriors.
For more information on Turkey Tracks visit turkeytracks.org or email the Coreys at turkeytrackshunt09@gmail.com. Individuals wishing to sponsor a hunter can also contact the Coreys.
