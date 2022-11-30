DNR divers discover stolen autos
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officers were recently reminded that there is no such thing as routine training.
Last month, while completing sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street, officers discovered what appeared to be multiple automobiles under the water. In all, five vehicles were located and marked for search and removal.
Yesterday, members of the Indiana Conservation Officers Dive Team, with the assistance of Curtis Garage and Wrecker Service Inc., were able to search and remove the vehicles from the river.
After removal, it was confirmed all five vehicles were reported stolen dating back to 2008.
The vehicles were located as far as 40 yards from shore in a stretch where the river reached depths of 12 feet.
Indiana Conservation Officers Dive Team consists of 37 Public Safety SCUBA divers. They respond to and investigate drowning incidents and other types of water related investigations, including evidence recovery, vehicle recovery, swift water rescues and boat accidents across the state of Indiana.
