One benefit of owning part of an old farm is owning not just the land on which to grow crops, or in our case now, a small garden, but owning the edges, fencerows and fallow fields gone wild where nature provides a bounty of her own.
Another benefit of ownership is the opportunity to watch and monitor the progress of wild plants, and in some cases, pick fresh treats from nature’s grocery aisles. These foods taste the best, as we are assured of their homegrown freshness, and there is something satisfying to savor a free taste for the simple task of hand collecting from the wild.
It is a guess every year on whether it will be a bountiful or light year for various plants to produce fruit. Those of us with apple, peach, pear and other fruit trees know the ups and downs and the reasons are varied. It is the same with wild species. I wrote about the abundance of butternut fruits in last October’s column. I collected about 50 nuts and planted three to four to a pot. I’m happy to report this year that 29 germinated and have all been given away to provide shade, shelter and nut crops on a dozen or so properties around the state! This year I have not found a single butternut.
One plant that always fruits abundantly is the American elderberry (Sambucus canadensis). This multibranched shrub of 5-10 feet is found along roadsides, fencerows and wild, scrubby areas. It does fine in both wet soils and ditches, or uplands along field edges. We have several growing on our property, along the county road, along the lane to the house, and at the edge of the garden. None planted, all doing well.
The shrub, green in spring with compound leaves, goes kind of unnoticed until flat-topped clusters of small, white blossoms appear. Overnight it seems, someone flips 8-inch doilies out over the shrubs.
Some fruit connoisseurs look upon these favorably, knowing what’s to come. Others see a tasty delight right then, from the flowers. Elderberry fritters are made at this point. In a batter of flour, water (or milk), oil, salt and egg, they are dipped and then either deep fried or pressed into olive oil or butter in a cast iron skillet. When done, they are dusted with a sugar icing.
We had a beautiful, elderly couple for neighbors when Jackie and I were first married. Les and Beulah Stohler were as homegrown and back-to-the-earth as they come. Not only growing a wonderful garden, but they used so many wild plants around them. Roots, stems, leaves, flowers, fruits for food or woven and built into useful items — they knew and used it all. We learned a lot about plants and as much about life and love from Les and Beulah.
The tiny and tasty florets of elderberry flowers were a perfect June addition to Les and Beulah’s pancakes! Just when pancakes in the skillet begin to bubble and brown, they would take the flower cluster stalk in hand, turn over, and press gently into the browning batter. Pulling away would leave the most delightful pattern of elderberry flower petals to further cook into the cake.
The flowers fade by July into tiny, hard, green berries just bigger than a BB. By mid-August they are a deep, dark-purple, ripe. If you forget where all the shrubs are — follow the birds. They love them! This is a good lesson in the value of native plants. Elderberries are sought and devoured by native birds, the non-native, invasive, shrub fruits, not so. Many hang on into fall and winter and in some cases are not even touched when conditions are tough.
Purple elderberries make jam, jelly, pies and wine. In early September, I was working out in the yard when a pick-up truck drove back our lane. It was neighbor Mike from down the road. “Say, I notice you have a lot of elderberries along the road and I was wondering if you minded if I picked them.”
“Help yourself, Mike!” How refreshing that he stopped to ask permission. He explained his desire to do so, even though he really did not need to; the shrubs are sort of on the county road right-of-way. Still, it was a nice and neighborly he stopped to ask.
I was equally enamored with his enthusiasm for the berries.
“We make juice from them,” he said with great pride. “It is the best thing to drink if you have a cold.”
Honestly, it has been years since I have eaten elderberries in any form. I have a fond memory from one of our first years on this farm. Jackie made two elderberry pies, one for us and one for another neighbor down the road who helped us as we made our new home. Now, I just find much sweetness in knowing another young family is enjoying the berries. What they do not pick, the birds will find. That too, is very sweet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.