Those who’ve lived their lives in northeastern Indiana know the fall leaf display can vary from year to year.
The long lasting and vibrant colors of 2020 add a bright note to a politically and pandemically turbulent year.
“Now hickories are as deep yellow as ever, and the scarlets, maroons and bronzes of oaks are just reaching peak and are as beautiful as I ever remember,” said retired naturalist Fred Wooley, who lives in rural Steuben County.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, peak fall foliage dates for 2020 were Oct. 5-21 in northern Indiana.
While some of the canopy hit the ground with recent rains and wind, much of the colorful plumage remains and continues to develop as fall wears on.
Long, hot, sunny days and cool nights create the best fall colors, said Steuben County Purdue Extension Educator Crystal Van Pelt.
Idyllic weather conditions allow trees to produce significantly higher volumes of sugar in leaves and the cool nights slow sugar export, says a Nov. 2, 2017 blog by Purdue Extension Forestry program.
Surplus leaf sugars stimulate anthocyanin (red and purple) pigment production. Carotenoid (yellow and gold) pigment levels tend to remain steady throughout the growing season though masked by green chlorophyll until autumn.
In addition to sunshine, soil moisture also contributes to leaf color. According to the Extension blog, along with a hot, sunny summer, predictors of vibrant fall color include a warm, wet spring. Delayed spring showers or an extended summer drought can delay fall color for weeks.
“Autumn weather conditions favoring the most brilliant colors are warm sunny days and cool, but not freezing, nights,” says the National Weather Service. A few hard frosts can cause the leaves to wither and fall from the tree without changing color. The degree of color may also vary from tree to tree. Leaves directly exposed to the sun may turn red, while those on the shady side may be yellow. When warm, cloudy and rainy weather dominates the fall season, leaves tend to have less coloration.
“I saw spectacular yellow and golds this year,” said Wooley. “I purposefully went out of my way on some county roads to drive through what I knew would be tunnels of gold. Oranges on maples in town are every bit as vibrant as any year.”
Color change is initiated in the northeastern United States before continuing southward and can be species-specific, says Purdue Extension Forestry. Aspens and hickories (primarily bronze, gold, and yellow), dogwood and oaks (ranging from deep red to dark brown) and maples (most often bright red to yellow-orange) represent the wide range of hues. In contrast, some species (elm) rarely exhibit any fall color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.