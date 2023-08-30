INDIANAPOLIS — Outdoor Indiana magazine’s September/October issue features a cover article on Fox Lake.
Fox Lake was once a Green-Book destination outside of Angola and still thrives today.
First published in 1936, the Green Book was the brainchild of a Harlem-based postal carrier named Victor Hugo Green.
Like most Africans Americans in the mid-20th century, Green had grown weary of the discrimination Blacks faced whenever they ventured outside their neighborhoods.
The Outdoor Indiana story shares the stories of people who have sought out refuge and relaxation in a safe place over the years.
"Fox Lake Resort, as it was originally called, was developed specifically for Black people ... who often faced discriminatory barriers that prevented or discouraged them from vacationing at other area resorts," the article written by longtime Indiana outdoor writer Phil Bloom reads.
“Back in the day, Black folks were limited in where they could go and vacation,” said Detroit resident Rod Parks, whose first trip to Fox Lake was as a 10-year-old when his parents built a cottage there in 1954, the article continues. “Fox Lake, a couple places in Michigan, a place in Martha’s Vineyard (in Massachusetts); that’s where people of color (like us) gathered.”
The Green Book annual guide was first published in 1936 and helped Blacks safely navigate the roads of a segregated country. Fox Lake Resort was developed in the 1920s.
Green wrote his guide to identify services and places relatively friendly to Blacks so they could find lodgings, businesses and gas stations that would serve them along the road.
The current Outdoor Indiana also features articles on Redbird Off-road State Recreation Area near Dugger in Sullivan County, and mourning dove hunting, for which the season runs from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15, Nov. 1-26, and Dec. 16 to Jan. 3, 2024.
Outdoor Indiana is available now at Indiana State Park Inns across the state for $4. Subscriptions can be purchased online or by phone for $15 for one year (six issues, a 27% savings over cover price) and $28 for two years (12 issues, a 42% savings).
Subscribe at ShopINStateParks.com or by calling 317-233-3046. To read article excerpts, go to OutdoorIndiana.org.
